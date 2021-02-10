Kim Kardashian Hits Back At Critics Who Doubted North’s Impressive Painting Skills

10 February 2021, 12:17

Kim Kardashian clapped back at critics over her daughter's painting.
Kim Kardashian clapped back at critics over her daughter's painting. Picture: Instagram

Kim Kardashian has slammed critics who claimed her daughter, North West’s painting was ‘fake’.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian has called out critics online doubting her daughter, North West’s artistic abilities.

Hitting back at people who claimed the 7-year-old’s painting wasn’t actually hers, the KUWTK star took to Instagram to share a lengthy statement.

Kim Kardashian Divides The Internet Over North's Impressive 'Painting'

She wrote: “DON’T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!

“My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being nurtured.”

Kim Kardashian shared a snap of North holding her oil painting.
Kim Kardashian shared a snap of North holding her oil painting. Picture: Instagram

Kim continued: “North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete.

“As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone.

I’m seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this!

“How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?!"

Kim Kardashian blasted critics in a statement on Instagram.
Kim Kardashian blasted critics in a statement on Instagram. Picture: Instagram
Kim Kardashian showcased her husband Kanye West's art skills.
Kim Kardashian showcased her husband Kanye West's art skills. Picture: Instagram

“Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!!! NORTH WEST PAINTED THAT PERIOTDDDDDABCDEFGZFDT!!!!!! [sic],” added Kim.

The mother-of-four went on to share other pieces of artwork North had painted, including a bag she made before she even turned one!

She also shared some of her husband, Kanye West’s artwork that he made when he was a kid, showing that the artistic streak definitely runs in their family!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor will star in To All The Boys 3

Inside Noah Centineo & Lana Condor’s Friendship: From To All The Boys Co-Stars To Dating Rumours
Britney Spears is allegedly working on her own film about her life.

Britney Spears Reportedly Working On Her Own Documentary About Her Life

Nicki Minaj's fans were left in hysterics after seeing tweets about the rapper and Tom Holland.

5 Of The Funniest Nicki Minaj And Tom Holland Dating Memes

Harry Styles is said to be filming My Policeman where Jason Sudeikis is working on his next project

Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde’s Ex Jason Sudeikis Shooting Projects ‘At The Same Studios’ in London
One Direction kicked off their solo careers in 2015.

One Direction’s Solo Careers Are Officially Longer Than The Band’s & Fans Are Emotional

Britney Spears taking time to enjoy being a 'normal' person

Britney Spears Cryptically Tweets About The 'Person Behind The Lens' Following Documentary

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?