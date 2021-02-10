Kim Kardashian Hits Back At Critics Who Doubted North’s Impressive Painting Skills

Kim Kardashian clapped back at critics over her daughter's painting. Picture: Instagram

Kim Kardashian has slammed critics who claimed her daughter, North West’s painting was ‘fake’.

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian has called out critics online doubting her daughter, North West’s artistic abilities.

Hitting back at people who claimed the 7-year-old’s painting wasn’t actually hers, the KUWTK star took to Instagram to share a lengthy statement.

She wrote: “DON’T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!

“My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being nurtured.”

Kim Kardashian shared a snap of North holding her oil painting. Picture: Instagram

Kim continued: “North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete.

“As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone.

I’m seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this!

“How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?!"

Kim Kardashian blasted critics in a statement on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Kim Kardashian showcased her husband Kanye West's art skills. Picture: Instagram

“Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!!! NORTH WEST PAINTED THAT PERIOTDDDDDABCDEFGZFDT!!!!!! [sic],” added Kim.

The mother-of-four went on to share other pieces of artwork North had painted, including a bag she made before she even turned one!

She also shared some of her husband, Kanye West’s artwork that he made when he was a kid, showing that the artistic streak definitely runs in their family!

