Kim Kardashian Divides The Internet Over North's Impressive 'Painting'

9 February 2021, 10:35

Kim Kardashian posted a snap of her daughter's 'painting' on social media.
Kim Kardashian posted a snap of her daughter's 'painting' on social media. Picture: Instagram/Twitter

Kim Kardashian proudly shared a painting by her 7-year-old daughter, North, and fans have been in awe of the impressive piece.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to being a proud mum as she frequently posts updates about her four kids she shares with Kanye West - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

This time is no different as the reality TV star shared a painting that 7-year-old North allegedly did, showcasing her talent to her fans.

Inside Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Relationship: From How They Met To When They Started Dating

Captioning it, she wrote: “My little artist North.”

The impressive painting boasts a stunning scenery with mountains, trees and a lake, and definitely had people in awe that someone so young could paint like that!

Kim Kardashian dubbed North her 'little artist'.
Kim Kardashian dubbed North her 'little artist'. Picture: PA
Kim Kardashian shared the post on her Instagram story.
Kim Kardashian shared the post on her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

In fact, people on Twitter were left divided over Kim’s post, with some questioning whether North had a hand in painting it.

One person tweeted: “I’m actually crying did Kim k get someone to do a painting and then get north to sign it???? I’m dying because we all know north didn’t do that LMAO [sic].”

Another sceptical fan added: “I need Kim to video North the next time she’s ‘painting’.”

“Why did she lie unprovoked like this lmfaooooooo [sic],” wrote a third.

Kim Kardashian's post left fans questioning the 'painting'.
Kim Kardashian's post left fans questioning the 'painting'. Picture: Twitter
North West's 'painting' left fans divided.
North West's 'painting' left fans divided. Picture: Twitter

Some other fans went on to draw comparisons between the painting and artist Bob Ross’ work, with one saying: “Kim had North write her name on a Bob Ross painting and she think she slick [sic].”

However, there were a few people who were hopeful that North had an artistic streak in her, with one saying: “I hope Kim posts a video of North painting bc I really wanna know if she really did that hah [sic].”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is yet to address the divided opinions.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Joshua Bassett is thought to have dated Olivia Rodrigo

Does Joshua Bassett Have A Girlfriend? A Breakdown Of His Dating History

Sam Asghari said he wants 'the best' for his girlfriend, Britney Spears.

Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Speaks Out Following Framing Britney Documentary

Framing Britney Spears has made headlines recently.

How To Watch Framing Britney Spears In The UK

TV & Film

The meaning behind Louis Tomlinson's 'Always You' lyrics explained.

Louis Tomlinson’s ‘Always You’ Lyrics & Meaning Decoded

Halsey announced her pregnancy in January

All The Beautiful Photos Of Halsey’s Baby Bump So Far

Zayn Malik's sister shared a rare snap of the star.

Zayn Malik’s Sister Waliyha Shares Adorable Throwback Picture With Her Brother

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?