Kim Kardashian Divides The Internet Over North's Impressive 'Painting'

Kim Kardashian posted a snap of her daughter's 'painting' on social media. Picture: Instagram/Twitter

Kim Kardashian proudly shared a painting by her 7-year-old daughter, North, and fans have been in awe of the impressive piece.

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to being a proud mum as she frequently posts updates about her four kids she shares with Kanye West - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

This time is no different as the reality TV star shared a painting that 7-year-old North allegedly did, showcasing her talent to her fans.

Captioning it, she wrote: “My little artist North.”

The impressive painting boasts a stunning scenery with mountains, trees and a lake, and definitely had people in awe that someone so young could paint like that!

Kim Kardashian dubbed North her 'little artist'. Picture: PA

Kim Kardashian shared the post on her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

In fact, people on Twitter were left divided over Kim’s post, with some questioning whether North had a hand in painting it.

One person tweeted: “I’m actually crying did Kim k get someone to do a painting and then get north to sign it???? I’m dying because we all know north didn’t do that LMAO [sic].”

Another sceptical fan added: “I need Kim to video North the next time she’s ‘painting’.”

“Why did she lie unprovoked like this lmfaooooooo [sic],” wrote a third.

Kim Kardashian's post left fans questioning the 'painting'. Picture: Twitter

North West's 'painting' left fans divided. Picture: Twitter

Some other fans went on to draw comparisons between the painting and artist Bob Ross’ work, with one saying: “Kim had North write her name on a Bob Ross painting and she think she slick [sic].”

However, there were a few people who were hopeful that North had an artistic streak in her, with one saying: “I hope Kim posts a video of North painting bc I really wanna know if she really did that hah [sic].”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is yet to address the divided opinions.

