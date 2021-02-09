Kim Kardashian Divides The Internet Over North's Impressive 'Painting'
9 February 2021, 10:35
Kim Kardashian proudly shared a painting by her 7-year-old daughter, North, and fans have been in awe of the impressive piece.
Kim Kardashian is no stranger to being a proud mum as she frequently posts updates about her four kids she shares with Kanye West - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.
This time is no different as the reality TV star shared a painting that 7-year-old North allegedly did, showcasing her talent to her fans.
Inside Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Relationship: From How They Met To When They Started Dating
Captioning it, she wrote: “My little artist North.”
The impressive painting boasts a stunning scenery with mountains, trees and a lake, and definitely had people in awe that someone so young could paint like that!
In fact, people on Twitter were left divided over Kim’s post, with some questioning whether North had a hand in painting it.
One person tweeted: “I’m actually crying did Kim k get someone to do a painting and then get north to sign it???? I’m dying because we all know north didn’t do that LMAO [sic].”
Another sceptical fan added: “I need Kim to video North the next time she’s ‘painting’.”
“Why did she lie unprovoked like this lmfaooooooo [sic],” wrote a third.
Some other fans went on to draw comparisons between the painting and artist Bob Ross’ work, with one saying: “Kim had North write her name on a Bob Ross painting and she think she slick [sic].”
However, there were a few people who were hopeful that North had an artistic streak in her, with one saying: “I hope Kim posts a video of North painting bc I really wanna know if she really did that hah [sic].”
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is yet to address the divided opinions.
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital