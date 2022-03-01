Kim Kardashian Fans React After She Uses Ariana Grande Lyric As Instagram Caption

Kim Kardashian seemingly quoted an Ariana Grande lyric as her Instagram caption. Picture: Getty

The crossover between Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande has fans talking.

Kim Kardashian has seemingly used an Ariana Grande lyric as her latest Instagram caption and fans are losing it!

Just in case you need a dating recap; Kim is currently dating Pete Davidson following her ongoing divorce from Kanye West.

Meanwhile, Pete and Ariana were engaged after a whirlwind romance when they began dating in May 2018 and ended up calling things off in October of that year.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have been dating for four months. Picture: Alamy

So, understandably, it didn’t take long for fans to question Kim’s latest Insta caption after she uploaded a series of selfies in an all-black leather outfit.

The SKIMS founder simply captioned the post: “Just like magic,” which just so happens to be the title of a song by Ari from her 2021 album ‘Positions’.

Fans rushed to the comments to point out the Ari lyric, with one person writing: “The Ari reference?? Babe!!”

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were engaged for a brief amount of time in 2018. Picture: Instagram

Fans were quick to relate Kim Kardashian's 'just like magic' caption to Ariana Grande's song lyrics. Picture: @arianagrande/Instagram

“ARIANA STAN,” playfully added another.

Some fans even went on to finish the next line of the song, adding: “Middle finger to my thumb and then i snap it.”

However, an insider has since told PageSix that the lyric wasn’t intentional and was just a ‘pure coincidence’.

