Kim Kardashian Fans React After She Uses Ariana Grande Lyric As Instagram Caption

1 March 2022, 15:21

Kim Kardashian seemingly quoted an Ariana Grande lyric as her Instagram caption
Kim Kardashian seemingly quoted an Ariana Grande lyric as her Instagram caption. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The crossover between Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande has fans talking.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian has seemingly used an Ariana Grande lyric as her latest Instagram caption and fans are losing it!

Just in case you need a dating recap; Kim is currently dating Pete Davidson following her ongoing divorce from Kanye West.

Meanwhile, Pete and Ariana were engaged after a whirlwind romance when they began dating in May 2018 and ended up calling things off in October of that year.

Kim Kardashian’s Boyfriend Pete Davidson Spotted With Hickey On Neck In Fan Photo

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have been dating for four months
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have been dating for four months. Picture: Alamy

So, understandably, it didn’t take long for fans to question Kim’s latest Insta caption after she uploaded a series of selfies in an all-black leather outfit.

The SKIMS founder simply captioned the post: “Just like magic,” which just so happens to be the title of a song by Ari from her 2021 album ‘Positions’.

Fans rushed to the comments to point out the Ari lyric, with one person writing: “The Ari reference?? Babe!!”

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were engaged for a brief amount of time in 2018
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were engaged for a brief amount of time in 2018. Picture: Instagram
Fans were quick to relate Kim Kardashian's 'just like magic' caption to Ariana Grande's song lyrics
Fans were quick to relate Kim Kardashian's 'just like magic' caption to Ariana Grande's song lyrics. Picture: @arianagrande/Instagram

“ARIANA STAN,” playfully added another.

Some fans even went on to finish the next line of the song, adding: “Middle finger to my thumb and then i snap it.”

However, an insider has since told PageSix that the lyric wasn’t intentional and was just a ‘pure coincidence’.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Is Aitch in a relationship with Chicken Shop Date's Amelia Dimoldenberg?

Is Aitch Dating Chicken Shop Date’s Amelia Dimoldenberg?

How many episodes are left of Pam & Tommy?

How Many Episodes Are There Of Pam & Tommy?

Kanye West's dating history before Kim Kardashian uncovered.

Kanye West’s Dating History From Kim Kardashian To Chaney Jones

Vanessa Hudgens praised Olivia Rodrigo on the red carpet

Vanessa Hudgens Is Just As Obsessed With Olivia Rodrigo As The Rest Of Us

Keep on top of your mental health whilst keeping online

How To Maintain Your Mental Health Amid The 24-Hour News Cycle

Louis Tomlinson has cancelled his gigs in Ukraine and Russia

Louis Tomlinson Cancels Concerts In Ukraine And Russia Amid ‘Needless War’

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star