Kim Kardashian’s Boyfriend Pete Davidson Spotted With Hickey On Neck In Fan Photo

1 March 2022, 10:53

Pete Davidson was spotted with a hickey on his neck amid his romance with Kim Kardashian
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Things are definitely hotting up between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

Pete Davidson has sent fans into meltdown after being spotted with what appears to be a hickey on his neck amid his romance with Kim Kardashian.

The Saturday Night Live star posed for a picture with a fan while he was out and about - and as the fan posted it on Twitter, it didn’t take people long to question the potential love bite on his neck.

Inside Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Prenup As New Divorce Papers Reveal Unseen Details

The fan captioned the snap: “Pete Davidson said it was nice to meet me. No one talk to me.”

She was soon hit with responses from fans about the red mark on his neck, with one asking: “Is that a hickey?”

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been dating for four months
“It does look like a hickey!” another fan chimed in.

Although Kim and Pete aren’t ones to showcase their PDA often, this isn’t the first time the SNL comedian has been spotted with what appeared to be a hickey on his neck.

Pete was left with what fans thought was a love bite during a date with Kim back in November shortly after they first began dating.

At the time, the couple were headed to swanky Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, where they were described as ‘giggling like lovestruck teenagers’.

Pete Davidson was spotted with what appeared to be a hickey on his neck
Kim and Pete have been getting closer since they started dating in late October last year, following the SKIMS founder’s appearance on SNL.

Amid her ongoing divorce with Kanye West, Kim is said to have grown closer to her new beau - who has also been dragged into a series of posts shared by Ye.

Kim has since requested in new divorce documents that she wants to be ‘legally single’ after her ex’s social media posts have ‘created emotional distress’.

