Khloe Kardashian Looks Unrecognisable After Unedited Picture Emerges Following Viral Photoshopped Selfie

17 August 2020, 10:42 | Updated: 17 August 2020, 10:44

Khloe Kardashian has been accused of using Facetune on her snaps
Khloe Kardashian has been accused of using Facetune on her snaps. Picture: Instagram/E!

Khloe Kardashian has left fans shocked after an unedited selfie of the reality star has been unveiled, with people accusing her of over-editing her photos.

Khloe Kardashian’s latest Photoshop blunder has sent fans into meltdown after an unedited picture of a recent selfie has been exposed.

Fans of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star noticed in a recent episode of the reality show that she was wearing the same outfit as she was in an over-edited snap, which went viral back in May.

Khloe Kardashian Before And After: Old Photos That Show Off Her Incredible Transformation

They quickly took to social media to call out the 36-year-old for applying too many filters and edits to the selfie, as a side-by-side picture circulated on Twitter.

One person wrote: "Awww Khloe ...this upsets me so much as she’s naturally so beautiful, doesn’t need filters, fillers or any face tuning but so many girls are doing this with their photos for no reason!! Be YOU girls your all bloody stunning [sic].”

Khloe Kardashian's selfie went viral earlier this year
Khloe Kardashian's selfie went viral earlier this year. Picture: Instagram
Khloe Kardashian's fans call her out for over-editing her pictures
Khloe Kardashian's fans call her out for over-editing her pictures. Picture: Twitter

"I find it sad that Khloe has had so much work done to her face because shes obviously not happy with how she looks and people keep trolling her about it further and laughing at her when she over edits her pics because she is clearly v insecure about her appearance [sic],” wrote another.

The mother-of-one has caused a lot of speculation on social media in recent months after a lot of fans claimed she had surgery and fillers done on her face.

One person even commented on the selfie, which went viral months ago, questioning why she looked so different, before Khloe sarcastically hit back with: "[It's] from the weekly face transplant, clearly.”

The reality star has only ever admitted to having temporary fillers done, back in 2016, but revealed she didn’t like it.

She previously said: "I looked crazy, and I still think the effects are in there.

“I went to have it dissolved three times. My face was so f**ked.”

Her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have also been called out a lot on social media, with people accusing them of over-editing their pictures over the years.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News

More News

See more More News

Niall Horan's brutally honest reply about his songwriting

Niall Horan's Songwriting Isn't Going Well & He Doesn't Care Who Knows

Gigi Hadid is being praised for showing love for Zayn Malik in the most iconic way

Zayn Malik Fans Resurface Gigi Hadid’s Iconic T-Shirt Dedicated To Her Boyfriend From When They First Started Dating
Princess Diana will be portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki in the final two seasons of The Crown

Elizabeth Debicki Cast As Princess Diana In The Crown's Final Series

TV & Film

Harry Styles sticks to safety measures whilst in Bath

Harry Styles Spotted In Bath & Praised For Sticking To Social Distancing Posing With Fans

Miley Cyrus is ready to bring back and direct 'Hannah Montana'

Miley Cyrus Is 'Ready' To Bring Back Hannah Montana & Still Has The Wig!

Justin Bieber shows off shirtless workout to Harry Styles' Watermelon Sugar

Justin Bieber Shows Off Shirtless Workout To Harry Styles' Watermelon Sugar

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters