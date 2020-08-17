Khloe Kardashian Looks Unrecognisable After Unedited Picture Emerges Following Viral Photoshopped Selfie

Khloe Kardashian has been accused of using Facetune on her snaps. Picture: Instagram/E!

Khloe Kardashian has left fans shocked after an unedited selfie of the reality star has been unveiled, with people accusing her of over-editing her photos.

Khloe Kardashian’s latest Photoshop blunder has sent fans into meltdown after an unedited picture of a recent selfie has been exposed.

Fans of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star noticed in a recent episode of the reality show that she was wearing the same outfit as she was in an over-edited snap, which went viral back in May.

Khloe Kardashian Before And After: Old Photos That Show Off Her Incredible Transformation

They quickly took to social media to call out the 36-year-old for applying too many filters and edits to the selfie, as a side-by-side picture circulated on Twitter.

One person wrote: "Awww Khloe ...this upsets me so much as she’s naturally so beautiful, doesn’t need filters, fillers or any face tuning but so many girls are doing this with their photos for no reason!! Be YOU girls your all bloody stunning [sic].”

Khloe Kardashian's selfie went viral earlier this year. Picture: Instagram

Khloe Kardashian's fans call her out for over-editing her pictures. Picture: Twitter

"I find it sad that Khloe has had so much work done to her face because shes obviously not happy with how she looks and people keep trolling her about it further and laughing at her when she over edits her pics because she is clearly v insecure about her appearance [sic],” wrote another.

The mother-of-one has caused a lot of speculation on social media in recent months after a lot of fans claimed she had surgery and fillers done on her face.

One person even commented on the selfie, which went viral months ago, questioning why she looked so different, before Khloe sarcastically hit back with: "[It's] from the weekly face transplant, clearly.”

The reality star has only ever admitted to having temporary fillers done, back in 2016, but revealed she didn’t like it.

Awww Khloe ... 😌 this upsets me so much as she’s naturally so beautiful, doesn’t need filters, fillers or any face tuning 💔 but so many girls are doing this with their photos for no reason!! Be YOU girls your all bloody stunning ❤️ pic.twitter.com/B9K288IczG — Rebecca Jane Everson (@BeckyEverson) August 15, 2020

I find it sad that Khloe has had so much work done to her face because shes obviously not happy with how she looks and people keep trolling her about it further and laughing at her when she over edits her pics because she is clearly v insecure about her appearance. https://t.co/6XyijCcA24 — 💃 (@ayarayarayaray) August 14, 2020

She previously said: "I looked crazy, and I still think the effects are in there.

“I went to have it dissolved three times. My face was so f**ked.”

Her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have also been called out a lot on social media, with people accusing them of over-editing their pictures over the years.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News