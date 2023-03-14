Khloe Kardashian Shares First Photos Of Her Son’s Face As She Celebrates Tristan Thompson’s Birthday

14 March 2023, 10:16

Khloe Kardashian has shared the first pictures of her and Tristan Thompson's son
Khloe Kardashian has shared the first pictures of her and Tristan Thompson's son. Picture: Alamy
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their baby boy in August last year.

Khloe Kardashian shared an adorable glimpse at her family as she posted the first photos revealing her son’s face.

The reality star, 38, and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their second baby together via surrogate last year, with their son being born in August, and she has largely kept him out of the spotlight since.

Khloe is still yet to reveal her baby boy’s name, but treated fans to a glimpse of his adorable face as she shared a birthday post in honour of Tristan’s 32nd birthday.

Khloe Kardashian shared the first photos of her son's face
Khloe Kardashian shared the first photos of her son's face. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their baby boy in August 2022
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their baby boy in August 2022. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Sharing a slide of photos of Tristan with his first son Prince, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig, as well as his and Khloe’s daughter True and baby boy, The Kardashians star wrote: “Happy birthday @realtristan13 You are truly the best father, brother & uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles.”

Going on to share a heartfelt message addressing his mother’s passing in January, Khloe added: “My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy.”

Khloe and Tristan have had a turbulent relationship over the years after he was hit with multiple cheating scandals throughout their romance.

Khloe and Tristan share two kids together
Khloe and Tristan share two kids together. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have remained amicable to co-parent their kids
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have remained amicable to co-parent their kids. Picture: Alamy

They split for good at the start of 2022, weeks after it emerged that he had secretly fathered his third child with fitness model Maralee Nichols whilst in a relationship with Khloe.

News of Maralee’s pregnancy surfaced shortly after Tristan and Khloé's surrogate fell pregnant with their baby boy.

The NBA star and father-of-four went on to publicly apologise to Khloe, but have since remained amicable to co-parent their two kids.

