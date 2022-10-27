Khloé Kardashian Explained Why She Screamed 'Liar' At Tristan During 'The Kardashians' Premiere

27 October 2022, 17:11

Khloé explained why she shouted during a screening of the show
Khloé explained why she shouted during a screening of the show. Picture: Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Khloé Kardashian has spoken about the dramatic moment she screamed at Tristan Thompson during the premiere of the Hulu show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Khloé Kardashian has finally added some context that explains why she heckled Tristan Thompson in April during a screening of The Kardashians' premiere.

In the latest episode of the Kardashian clan's reality series, the mum-of-two spoke about how she famously screamed 'liar' whilst a scene of her former partner played out on the screen.

Khloé Kardashian Turned Down Secret Proposal From Tristan Thompson One Month Before Cheating Scandal

She spoke about the dramatic moment: "I felt as if the whole theatre was staring at me, I was just like, ‘This is so awkward.'

The scene in question showed Tristan – who has notoriously been caught cheating on the star countless times – talking about wanting to grow his family with Khloé and rebuild their relationship.

Khloé Kardashian has spoken about the dramatic premiere moment
Khloé Kardashian has spoken about the dramatic premiere moment. Picture: Alamy

As she reflected on the season one moment, the Good American founder called Tristan's words "a crock of s***".

The 38-year-old continued: "What the f***? I believed you and I was listening to you and I was receiving everything you said.

"But you're a f*****g liar," the reality star said, not mincing her words in the process.

Unbeknownst to Khloé at the time of season one's early filming schedule, Tristan had cheated yet again and fathered a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols during his relationship with Kardashian.

Khloé explained how she couldn't help but react negatively during the screening, she said: "I probably made it a lot more awkward than it needed to be. Story of my life."

Tristan was cheating on Khloé during season one of The Kardashians
Tristan was cheating on Khloé during season one of The Kardashians. Picture: Alamy

She touched on the intense media scrutiny her relationship has been subject to in the last few years, revealing during the episode: "Any red carpet that I'm obligated to go to, I feel like I'm just opening up the floodgates for people to tear you apart and analyze you."

"Why are we doing such a thing to ourselves? Already we get judged, critiqued, scrutinized. It's overwhelming," she vented.

Tristan and Khloé continue to co-parent their two children, True Thompson, 4, and their newborn baby boy who they welcomed via surrogacy in July.

