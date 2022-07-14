Khloe Kardashian Expecting Second Baby Via Surrogate With Ex Tristan Thompson

14 July 2022, 10:32

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child via surrogate
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child via surrogate. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson will welcome their second child together this year via surrogate.

Khloe Kardashian is expecting her second child with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson as the pair are set to welcome a baby via surrogate.

A rep for Khloe confirmed the news to E! Online, saying: “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November.

When Is Season 2 Of The Kardashians Coming Out On Disney+?

"Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.

“We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

Khloe Kardashian's second baby will be welcomed via surrogate
Khloe Kardashian's second baby will be welcomed via surrogate. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

However, this doesn’t mean that the Good American founder is back with her NBA player ex, as the baby was conceived a month before Khloe found out about Tristan’s latest infidelity, as he went on to secretly father a third child with fitness model Maralee Nichols in January.

The insider went on to say: “The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December." 

Khloe and Tristan already share four-year-old daughter True Thompson and the mum-of-one has voiced in previous episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that she wants a sibling for her daughter.

Kim, who shares four kids with ex Kanye West, told Khloe at the time that she had ‘the best experience with surrogacy’.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson already share daughter True, aged 4
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson already share daughter True, aged 4. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's second baby was conceived before his latest infidelity
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's second baby was conceived before his latest infidelity. Picture: Alamy

The SKIMS owner was pregnant with her first two children North and Saint, but welcomed her other kids Chicago and Psalm via surrogate.

Khloe and Tristan are set to welcome their second child soon, with the current timeline estimating the baby’s arrival sometime in August.

Despite the reasons behind their split, the pair have remained amicable to co-parent their daughter True as they prepare to welcome their second baby together.

