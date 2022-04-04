Khloé Kardashian Responds To Butt Implant Accusations After Gym Video 'Blunder'

4 April 2022, 16:50

Khloé Kardashian has denied claims that she's had butt implants
Khloé Kardashian has denied claims that she's had butt implants. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Khloé Kardashian has clapped back after a troll claimed she had ‘butt implants’ after sharing a new video she uploaded at the gym.

Khloé Kardashian has hit out at a troll online who claimed she had ‘butt implants’.

It all started when an Instagram fan account - @kardashiansocial - posted a series of videos that the mother-of-one had uploaded to her Instagram Stories of her working out.

Blac Chyna Responds After Rob Kardashian & Tyga Call Her Out Over ‘No Child Support’ Claims

The clip showed the Good American founder folding into a downward dog position and lifting one leg, where her side profile was in full view.

Khloé’s glute stretch had fans talking in the comments, with some speculating about whether she had implants put in.

One person accused the 37-year-old of getting surgical enhancements, writing: “Omg u can see her implants when stretching. A 2nd layer of her bum on top of her bum [sic].”

It wasn’t long before Khloé clapped back at the comment, denying the claims and insisting the crease in question was down to the style of the seam in her leggings.

The reality TV star replied: “Lol silly goose. It’s the seam design of the leggings. that’s so funny ha! You guys just want to believe anything bad,” alongside a laughing emoji.

Khloe Kardashian has denied claims she has butt implants
Khloe Kardashian has denied claims she has butt implants. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram
Khloe Kardashian hit back at the comments on her workout video
Khloe Kardashian hit back at the comments on her workout video. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Despite Khloé’s response, others chimed in, in the comments, with one person writing: “This girl takes great care of herself but if you can not see those but implants your blind [sic].”

“Those ARE IMPLANTS that is NO SEAM,” another penned.

However, others jumped to her defence, insisting the self-proclaimed gym bunny works hard for her body.

Khloé has previously admitted to having one nose job and some ‘injections’ previously during the Kardashians reunion episode last summer, but denied surgery claims on her body.

