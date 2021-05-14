Kendall Jenner Gets Candid About Social Media 'Addiction'

14 May 2021, 15:39 | Updated: 14 May 2021, 15:58

Kendall Jenner has opened up about her social media 'addiction'
Kendall Jenner has opened up about her social media 'addiction'. Picture: Getty/Instagram
Kendall Jenner opened up about social media addiction to a mental health expert in a new web series about anxiety.

Sharing her life online is a pretty crucial part of Kendall Jenner's job description but in a new video she confesses that she’s 'addicted' to social media and claims that she’s not proud to admit that.

In the second video of her series in collaboration with Vogue, Openminded: Unpacking Anxiety, Kendall gets real about her anxiety journey and how fame has impacted that.

"I don't like that I feel the need to have social media in the first place. There really is no escaping it," she admitted.

Kendall Jenner has been in the public eye for over 10 years
Kendall Jenner has been in the public eye for over 10 years. Picture: Getty

“The more I’m staring at the screen the more detached I feel.”

The supermodel and influencer, 25, spoke to Dr. Jorge Partida, an established mental health professional about the negativity she's exposed to every day online.

The reality TV star went on to speak about how filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians from such a young age subjected her to public opinion.

She then criticised the 'false narratives' that are portrayed about her in the media: "The internet bases things off of such small moments with no context.

"They'll take that and run with it and completely judge you based on this one little thing."

This isn't the first time that Kendall has been transparent about her ongoing struggles with social anxiety, she's even been unable to walk the runway due to debilitating panic attacks.

She's also discussed how these topics affected her pre-fame, mentioning severe anxiousness during her childhood in an appearance on Good Morning America last year.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have to navigate the media spotlight with their sisters
Kendall and Kylie Jenner have to navigate the media spotlight with their sisters. Picture: Getty
Kendall Jenner's fast-paced celebrity lifestyle has had an impact on her anxiety
Kendall Jenner's fast-paced celebrity lifestyle has had an impact on her anxiety. Picture: Getty

"I'm not the only one who's dealing with these thoughts and emotions and how invasive it feels in my life."

Kendall's sit down chat with Dr. Jorge Partida ended with a conversation about how the internet has made her "lose sense of self."

"It's a sense of validation hearing about this from a professional. It's good to be aware of it all and talk about it and let it out and now you can be aware and process it moving forward."

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please check our article on How To Get Help With Your Mental Health

