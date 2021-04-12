Inside Kourtney Kardashian And Addison Rae’s Friendship: From How They Met To Dating Rumours

Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae have a close friendship. Picture: Instagram

Are Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae dating? Here’s everything we know about their friendship, from relationship rumours to how they met.

A friendship that has kept fans talking recently is Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae’s.

The pair have sparked a serious amount of questions about their friendship due to their 21-year age gap.

Kourtney even addressed her newfound friendship with Addison in a new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, where her younger sisters Kim and Khloe arranged a lunch with the TikTok star to find out more about their close bond.

But how did Kourtney and Addison meet? And are Kourtney and Addison dating?

Here’s what we know…

Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian have posted TikTok videos together. Picture: TikTok

How did Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae meet?

The pair actually became acquainted through fellow internet star and YouTuber, David Dobrik, after Kourtney asked him to help launch her son Mason’s TikTok account, in January last year.

A few months later, David then got TikTok royalty Addison involved since Mason was a fan of hers.

The 20-year-old ‘Obsessed’ singer went on to explain on The Tom Ward Show recently how their friendship came about, saying: “We surprised Mason, because Mason liked my videos on TikTok."

"I kind of just stuck around and we got really close. We started working out together. We did a video on her YouTube of us doing a butt workout and stuff, so that was fun."

Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae have become close friends. Picture: Instagram

Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian explained their friendship on KUWTK. Picture: Instagram

Is Kourtney Kardashian dating Addison Rae?

In short - no, the pair are not dating, however, rumours started circulating that they were romantically involved after Kim and Khloe questioned whether they were “hooking up” in a new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Addison, who recently split from her TikTok star boyfriend Bryce Hall, denied the speculation straight away, with Kourtney later going on to explain their close bond.

Kourtney Kardashian forced to address friendship with Addison Rae on KUWTK

Explaining her friendship with Addison on KUWTK, the 41-year-old, who’s dating Blink-182 star Travis Barker, said: “I feel like I have a young heart and an old soul. I don’t think it’s about age... I feel like, we all have such a good circle of people around us—everyone’s just different ages."

The mother-of-three explained that she feels their “energies align”, adding: "I don’t think every person needs to understand my relationships with each of my friends.”

She since posted some snaps of them on Instagram, referencing the episode, writing: “In honour of tonight’s episode of #kuwtk curiosity killed the cat.”

