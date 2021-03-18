How To Get Help With Your Mental Health

Help is always available if you're struggling with your mental health. Picture: Getty

If you’re feeling stressed, anxious, or depressed, whatever you’re going through, no matter the time of day or night, here’s where to get help and support.

Samaritans

Confidential support for people in times of need.

Phone: 116 123 (free 24-hour helpline)

Website: www.samaritans.org

CALM

The Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) is leading a movement against suicide. Every week 125 people in the UK take their own lives. And 75% of all UK suicides are male. CALM exists to change this.

Phone: 0800 58 58 58 (daily, 5pm to midnight)

Website: www.thecalmzone.net

Papyrus

Papyrus exist to reduce the number of young people who take their own lives by shattering the stigma around suicide and equipping young people and their communities with the skills to recognise and respond to suicidal behaviour.

Are you, or is a young person you know, not coping with life? For confidential suicide prevention advice contact HOPELINEUK.

Phone – 0800 068 4141 Monday to Friday, 9am to 12am, every day.

Website: www.papyrus-uk.org

Maytree

Maytree provide a unique residential service for people in suicidal crisis so they can talk about their suicidal thoughts and behaviour. They offer a free 4 night, 5 day one-off stay to adults over the age of 18 from across the UK. Their aim is to provide a safe, confidential, non-medical environment for our guests. Somewhere guests can explore their thoughts and feelings, and feel heard with compassion and without judgement.

Phone: 020 7263 7070

Website: www.maytree.org.uk

Anxiety UK

Whether you have anxiety, stress, anxiety-based depression or a phobia that’s affecting your daily life, Anxiety UK is here to help you. And they’re fully supported by an expert team of medical advisors.

Phone: 03444 775 774 (Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 10pm; Saturday to Sunday, 10am to 8pm)

Website: www.anxietyuk.org.uk

Heads Together

If you need support with your mental health but don’t know where to turn, Heads Together Charity Partners are there for you.

Website: www.headstogether.org.uk

Mind

Mind provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem. They campaign to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.

MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm)

Website: www.mind.org.uk

Joe’s Buddy Line

Joe’s Buddy Line aims to provide emotional and mental health support for school children across England and Wales. They can also provide one-to-one counselling for individuals in these schools, or can refer them to other organisations that may be able to help.

Launching soon.

Website: https://joesbuddyline.org/