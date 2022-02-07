Kanye West Shares Private Messages From Kim Kardashian’s Cousin Asking For Yeezys Amid Divorce Dispute

Kanye West shared private DMs from Kim Kardashian's cousin asking for Yeezys. Picture: Getty/@kimkardashian/Instagram

By Capital FM

Kanye West has shared screenshots of messages from Kim Kardashian’s cousin after she asked the rapper about Yeezy trainers amid a family discussion.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kanye West has been sharing public updates following his dispute with Kim Kardashian and his latest has the internet shook.

Ye has been calling out his estranged wife in a series of interviews and song lyrics for months, but things escalated when he tagged Kim in a post where he asked fans for ‘divorce help’ over concerns their 8-year-old daughter North was on TikTok.

Kanye West Reacts To Kim Kardashian Calling Herself ‘Main Provider’ Of Their Kids Amid Public Dispute

This sparked a response from Kim, who shared a statement addressing the claims North is on TikTok ‘against Kanye’s will’, claiming that the ‘Donda’ rapper is making their co-parenting their relationship ‘impossible’.

Following this, Kanye has now shared screenshots of text messages from Kim’s cousin, who has been called out for being ‘tone-deaf’ when asking about his famous Yeezy trainers whilst discussing his issues about North being on TikTok.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four kids together. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kanye West called out Kim Kardashian's cousin after she asked him for Yeezys. Picture: Getty

In the screenshots, Kim’s cousin appears to reach out to Kanye, saying: “Hi! How are you? Hope all is well with you and the kids. I saw your post on Instagram about TikTok and your daughter.

“I’m happy to share what I know about that since I’m a single mom and want to keep my kids off the internet. Call me or let me know if you want some information. Hope to see you all soon!”

Kanye simply went on to reply: “I don’t feel like talking about it more,” before Kim’s cousin goes on to ask the ‘Stronger’ hitmaker: “Is it safe to buy Yeezys on stock x? Andrew wants belugas. We love to see you and the kids soon.”

Clearly agitated at the message, Ye responds with: “Don’t ask me about Yeezys right now,” and hit out at Kim’s cousin in the caption of the post that he shared on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West a year ago. Picture: Getty

Ye via Instagram:



"THIS IS AN EXAMPLE OF KIM’S COUSIN AGREEING WITH ME ABOUT TIK TOK THEN PROCEEDING TO ASK ME FOR SOME YEEZYS AFTERWARDS HER OTHER COUSIN KARA CALLED ME SAYING SHE AGREED WITH ME THEN SAID SHE WOULD SPEAK OUT PUBLICLY WHICH SHE NEVER DID THEN SHE SUGGESTED… pic.twitter.com/lBYwt3x6Q5 — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) February 6, 2022

“THIS IS AN EXAMPLE OF KIM’S COUSIN AGREEING WITH ME ABOUT TIK TOK THEN PROCEEDING TO ASK ME FOR SOME YEEZYS AFTERWARDS HER OTHER COUSIN KARA CALLED ME SAYING SHE AGREED WITH ME THEN SAID SHE WOULD SPEAK OUT PUBLICLY WHICH SHE NEVER DID THEN SHE SUGGESTED I TAKE MEDICATION…” he wrote.

The screenshots went viral on social media, with fans baffled at the exchange.

Kim is yet to address the text messages allegedly involving her cousin.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital