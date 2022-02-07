Kanye West Reacts To Kim Kardashian Calling Herself ‘Main Provider’ Of Their Kids Amid Public Dispute

Kanye West has responded after Kim Kardashian called herself the 'main provider' of their kids. Picture: Getty/@kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian called herself the ‘main provider’ of her and Kanye West’s four children after her estranged husband called her out online.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been embroiled in a public feud after the rapper called out his estranged wife in a post online about their daughter, North West.

The Yeezy star claimed that their 8-year-old daughter is on TikTok ‘against his will’ and tagged Kim in the post.

It wasn’t long until the KUWTK star responded with her very own statement, addressing how Ye has allegedly made their co-parenting relationship ‘impossible’.

On Friday, Kanye said: “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?", in a post alongside a screenshot of North’s TikTok.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian shared a statement addressing Kanye's claims about their daughter North West. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim then hit out at Kanye’s post, saying: “Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create."

She went on to describe herself as ‘the main provider and caregiver for our children’, before going on to subtly shade her estranged husband.

“Hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably,” she added.

Just a few short hours after Kim shared her post, Kanye reacted to the reality TV star’s claims.

Kanye West claimed Kim Kardashian didn't share the details of their daughter Chicago's birthday with him. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian called herself the 'main provider' of her and Kanye West's kids. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

He shared Kim’s message to his Instagram account and said: “What do you mean by main provider?”

Kanye’s post also had several allegations made against Kim, including claims that she did not share the details and address of their daughter Chicago’s birthday party with him.

He also claimed that his ex had ‘put security’ on him inside the party and went on to say that he was apparently forced to ‘take a drug test after Chicago’s party’.

Kim is yet to respond to Kanye’s latest claims.

