Kanye West Banned From Performing At The GRAMMYs After 'Concerning Online Behaviour'

21 March 2022, 11:52 | Updated: 21 March 2022, 11:56

Kanye West is banned from the GRAMMYs
Kanye West is banned from the GRAMMYs. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The Recording Academy has confirmed that Kanye West will not be allowed to perform after taking aim at the GRAMMYs host Trevor Noah, amid his 'concerning' posts on Instagram.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kanye West has been barred from performing at the 2022 GRAMMYs after weeks of troubling activity on his social media profiles.

A representative for the artist revealed to Variety that Ye was forbidden to take to the stage at the GRAMMY Awards due to his 'concerning online behaviour'. The star's recent posts targeting Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian and Trevor Noah are thought to have caused the ban.

Pete Davidson Sends Kanye West A Photo From Bed With Kim Kardashian In Leaked Text Messages

Last week, the 44-year-old rapper was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after he violated the platform's policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying.

The ban from the app came after Kanye used a racial slur against comedian Trevor Noah – who is hosting the GRAMMY Awards this year – in a now-deleted post.

Kanye West won't be performing at the GRAMMY Awards
Kanye West won't be performing at the GRAMMY Awards. Picture: Alamy

Kanye's offensive post toward the GRAMMY host came after Trevor Noah spoke about the highly publicised feud between the rapper, SNL actor and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Whilst presenting The Daily Show, Trevor criticised the recent online attacks towards Kim: "What she’s going through is terrifying to watch..."

He continued: "What we’re seeing is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world, unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her.”

After news of the award show ban broke, Noah reacted: "I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye."

The 'Donda' rapper has repeatedly taken aim at his estranged wife Kim – who is now legally single – in a slew of posts discussing the custody of their children and their ongoing divorce proceedings.

Kanye West took aim at GRAMMY host Trevor Noah
Kanye West took aim at GRAMMY host Trevor Noah. Picture: Getty
Kanye has been posting about Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's releationship
Kanye has been posting about Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's releationship. Picture: @flavorflavofficial/Instagram

Kanye has also spoken negatively multiple times about the SKIMS founder allowing their eldest daughter, North West, to have a TikTok account.

He has also harassed Pete Davidson, leaking private text messages between them as well as releasing a music video to 'Eazy' that shows an animated Pete Davidson being buried alive.

He also revealed private text messages between him and Davidson in a now-deleted video.

West is nominated for five GRAMMYs in 2022; Album Of The Year, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Album, and Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Although he was not listed in the initial line-up of performances for the event, it was thought that the Recording Academy was planning on announcing a surprise set with Kanye.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

ITV and STV are joining together to stage a concert for Ukraine

Concert For Ukraine: Who Is Performing, How To Watch & Ticket Info

Bridgerton fans are all asking the same thing...

Fans Are All Wondering The Same Thing About Bridgerton's Second Season

Shawn Mendes spoke about his break-up with Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes Opens Up About Camila Cabello Break-Up: "I Am On My Own"

A look at all of Rihanna's stunning pregnancy photos

Rihanna’s Glowing Baby Bump Pictures & All Of Her Pregnancy Updates

A video of Zendaya reacting to her alleged net worth has gone viral

Zendaya Has The Most Priceless Reaction After Googling Her Net Worth

Who is Jade Thirlwall's boyfriend Jordan Stephens?

Inside Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jordan Stephens' Relationship

Little Mix

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mabel on collabing with Leigh-Anne Pinnock

WATCH: Mabel On Collabing With Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Exclusive
Aitch seemingly confirms his relationship with Amelia Dimoldenberg

WATCH: Aitch Sets The Record Straight On Relationship With Amelia Dimoldenberg

Exclusive
Camila Cabello reacts to *that* wardrobe malfunction

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reacts To *That* Wardrobe Malfunction

Exclusive
Camila Cabello on heartbreak inspiring her new song

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reveals Heartbreak Inspired Her New Music

Exclusive
Martin Compston on his friendship with Vicky McClure

WATCH: Martin Compston On His Friendship With Vicky McClure

Exclusive
Robert Pattinson on a Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory love scene

WATCH: Robert Pattinson On A Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory Love Scene

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star