Kanye West Banned From Performing At The GRAMMYs After 'Concerning Online Behaviour'

Kanye West is banned from the GRAMMYs. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

The Recording Academy has confirmed that Kanye West will not be allowed to perform after taking aim at the GRAMMYs host Trevor Noah, amid his 'concerning' posts on Instagram.

Kanye West has been barred from performing at the 2022 GRAMMYs after weeks of troubling activity on his social media profiles.

A representative for the artist revealed to Variety that Ye was forbidden to take to the stage at the GRAMMY Awards due to his 'concerning online behaviour'. The star's recent posts targeting Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian and Trevor Noah are thought to have caused the ban.

Last week, the 44-year-old rapper was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after he violated the platform's policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying.

The ban from the app came after Kanye used a racial slur against comedian Trevor Noah – who is hosting the GRAMMY Awards this year – in a now-deleted post.

Kanye West won't be performing at the GRAMMY Awards. Picture: Alamy

Kanye's offensive post toward the GRAMMY host came after Trevor Noah spoke about the highly publicised feud between the rapper, SNL actor and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Whilst presenting The Daily Show, Trevor criticised the recent online attacks towards Kim: "What she’s going through is terrifying to watch..."

He continued: "What we’re seeing is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world, unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her.”

After news of the award show ban broke, Noah reacted: "I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye."

The 'Donda' rapper has repeatedly taken aim at his estranged wife Kim – who is now legally single – in a slew of posts discussing the custody of their children and their ongoing divorce proceedings.

Kanye West took aim at GRAMMY host Trevor Noah. Picture: Getty

Kanye has been posting about Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's releationship. Picture: @flavorflavofficial/Instagram

Kanye has also spoken negatively multiple times about the SKIMS founder allowing their eldest daughter, North West, to have a TikTok account.

He has also harassed Pete Davidson, leaking private text messages between them as well as releasing a music video to 'Eazy' that shows an animated Pete Davidson being buried alive.

He also revealed private text messages between him and Davidson in a now-deleted video.

West is nominated for five GRAMMYs in 2022; Album Of The Year, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Album, and Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Although he was not listed in the initial line-up of performances for the event, it was thought that the Recording Academy was planning on announcing a surprise set with Kanye.

