Kanye 'Annoyed' Everyone Thinks Kim Wanted The Divorce Over Him

19 April 2021, 11:59

Kanye 'annoyed' people think Kim Kardashian initiated divorce
Kanye 'annoyed' people think Kim Kardashian initiated divorce. Picture: Instagram @kimkardashian/ PA

Kanye is said to be 'annoyed' everyone thinks Kim was the one who wanted to get divorced and only let her file for her 'dignity'

Kanye West is 'annoyed' Kim Kardashian has everyone thinking the divorce came from her when he had 'wanted out' of their marriage for months and supposedly only let her file for her 'dignity' according to Page Six.

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Divorce Papers Reveal Real Reason Behind Split

The 43-year-old rapper is said to not be happy with the narrative the KUWTK star could no longer put up with her husband's increasingly erratic antics so filed for divorce, when it was him who wanted their six year marriage to end.

Sources told the publication:

"Actually it was him saying for a year that they have nothing in common except the kids and he wanted out."

"She pulled all the stops to try to save the marriage."

Kim and Kanye at Paris Fashion Week 2020
Kim and Kanye at Paris Fashion Week 2020. Picture: Getty

After Kim officially filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, in February, the 'Monster' rapper took two months to respond to the filing.

It had been no secret Kanye's opinions of the Kardashian family had shifted in recent times thanks to his tweeting frenzies where as well as claiming he has been trying to divorce Kim since 2018, referred to momager Kris Jenner as North Korean dictator 'Kris Jong Un'.

Elsewhere, the source told the publication how over the famous family he is, saying: [Kanye has] been sick of being involved with [the] Kardashians for a long while."

"Especially her mother [Kris Jenner], who looms large in all big decisions she makes."

They also say the split is not about one issue in particular, rather a build up of various things that led to them living separate lives.

