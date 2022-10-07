Justin Bieber Cancels Remaining Justice World Tour Dates To Focus On Health

7 October 2022, 10:11

Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour has been cancelled as fans await postponed dates
Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour has been cancelled as fans await postponed dates. Picture: Getty/@justinbieber/Instagram
Justin Bieber has cancelled the rest of his Justice World Tour dates, confirming the remaining shows have been ‘ended’ for now.

Justin Bieber has officially cancelled the remainder of his Justice World Tour due to health reasons.

Just a month after Justin pulled the plug on his upcoming tour dates, an official announcement has been shared by his tour page, telling fans all remaining dates this year have been cancelled.

The statement, which was shared on the singer’s social media accounts, said that the world tour ‘ended’ with Rock in Rio in Brazil last month.

“All remaining dates of his world tour postponed to next year up to and including March 25,” the statement added, “Potential new dates will be subject to venue and date availability.”

This comes a month after Justin told fans he’d be cancelling a string of his tour dates in order to have ‘time and rest to get better’ following his health struggles.

Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome in June, which left him suffering from facial paralysis and forced him to cancel the rest of the US leg of his world tour at the time.

Despite deciding to continue with his tour dates once he recovered, the ‘Peaches’ star revealed his health took a hit once again and decided to postpone the rest of his tour dates.

Justin said in a statement at the time: “After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil.

“After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realised that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.

“I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately!”

