Jordan North rescues a dog from the River Thames in heroic moment

Jordan North's rescue mission to save a dog from the Thames!

By Kathryn Knight

Capital Breakfast host Jordan North rushed to help a Labrador he saw struggling in the Thames.

Capital Breakfast’s Jordan North can add superhero to his CV after noticing a dog struggling to stay afloat in the river Thames during his run on Monday night.

On Tuesday morning he told Chris Stark and Sian Welby during Capital Breakfast that while he was running near Hammersmith Bridge on Monday night he noticed a crowd of people looking over into the water at a dog struggling to paddle.

Jordan said he climbed over a six foot gate and onto a jetty to try and reach the dog in the water.

“The tide was so strong,” he recalled. “I’m trying to grab the dog like, ‘Here boy!’ And he’s trying to get to me but every time he gets to me the current grabs him.”

Jordan North recalled his heroic story on Capital Breakfast. Picture: Global. Picture: Alamy

“I managed to grab the dog and pull him up by the collar but he’s struggling and he falls back in. So I get him and he’s panting and crying as I pull him up. But the dog’s legs have gone, he’s so tired, he’s been fighting this current for about 10 minutes.”

Jordan said he tried to reassure the dog but he said he then couldn’t get the dog and himself safely back to land, so asked the crowd gathered above to call the RNLI.

"A big thank you and a massive shout out to RNLI Chiswick who came and rescued me because I was getting a bit panicky,” he said during Tuesday morning’s show.

Capital Breakfast hosts Jordan North, Sian Welby and Chris Stark at the Capital'ss Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Alamy

Video footage released by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution shows the boat approach the area which the public were lighting their torches on their phones, which Jordan said 'looked like a Coldplay concert'. The dog was taken away safely on a separate boat.

"The real heroes here are the RNLI who came out and got me, put a blanket round me. They're the heroes," he said.

