Joey King Remembers 'Sidekick' Dog After Announcing He Died In Heartfelt Post

21 August 2020

Joey King shared a series of pictures with her dog Charlie
Joey King shared a series of pictures with her dog Charlie. Picture: PA/Instagram

The Kissing Booth’s Joey King shared a heartwarming post to pay tribute to her dog, who passed away.

The Kissing Booth star Joey King has shared an emotional post about her dog, Charlie, who died.

Sharing a number of pictures with him, she took to Instagram to write: "I had to say goodbye to my little man today.

"Charlie was my goofy sidekick for 15 and a half years and I’m so thankful for it. I love you Charlie forever and ever.

"I’ll miss you and your warm cuddles always."

Celebs sent kind messages to Joey King
Celebs sent kind messages to Joey King. Picture: Instagram

A number of stars and friends of the actress took to the comments to send their love to Joey as she grieves Charlie.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown commented, saying: "I'm so sorry Joey. its so unbelievably hard [heart emoji].”

Katy Perry, whose dog also passed away recently, added: “I didn’t wanna like this cause I don’t like this [sad emoji] [heartbroken emoji].

"I’m sorry I know how you feel. Sending virtual hugs.”

Joey King's fans sent sweet messages to the star after finding out about her dog
Joey King's fans sent sweet messages to the star after finding out about her dog. Picture: Instagram

Twilight star Ashley Greene also sent love to the Netflix actress, writing: “Aww Joey I’m sorry [sad emoji] I bet he had the MOST wonderful life [heart emoji].”

A number of fans also sent Joey their well-wishes, with one penning: “Sending you lots of hug and love.”

“We are all here for you and we love you to the moon and back,” shared another.

