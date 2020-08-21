Joey King Remembers ‘Sidekick’ Dog After Announcing He Died In Heartfelt Post

Joey King shared a series of pictures with her dog Charlie. Picture: PA/Instagram

The Kissing Booth’s Joey King shared a heartwarming post to pay tribute to her dog, who passed away.

The Kissing Booth star Joey King has shared an emotional post about her dog, Charlie, who died.

Sharing a number of pictures with him, she took to Instagram to write: "I had to say goodbye to my little man today.

"Charlie was my goofy sidekick for 15 and a half years and I’m so thankful for it. I love you Charlie forever and ever.

"I’ll miss you and your warm cuddles always."

Celebs sent kind messages to Joey King. Picture: Instagram

A number of stars and friends of the actress took to the comments to send their love to Joey as she grieves Charlie.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown commented, saying: "I'm so sorry Joey. its so unbelievably hard [heart emoji].”

Katy Perry, whose dog also passed away recently, added: “I didn’t wanna like this cause I don’t like this [sad emoji] [heartbroken emoji].

"I’m sorry I know how you feel. Sending virtual hugs.”

Joey King's fans sent sweet messages to the star after finding out about her dog. Picture: Instagram

Twilight star Ashley Greene also sent love to the Netflix actress, writing: “Aww Joey I’m sorry [sad emoji] I bet he had the MOST wonderful life [heart emoji].”

A number of fans also sent Joey their well-wishes, with one penning: “Sending you lots of hug and love.”

“We are all here for you and we love you to the moon and back,” shared another.

