Joey King has explained why she deleted her shady tweet toward The Kissing Booth's Jacob Elordi after he claimed he hadn't watched their Netflix sequel.

The Kissing Booth's Joey King has revealed why she deleted her shady tweet to her ex and co-star, Jacob Elordi, after he claimed he hadn't watched the sequel to the Netflix rom-com in an interview with Howard Stern.

Joey King explains why she deleted her 'Jacob's capping' tweet. Picture: YouTube Howard Stern/ Getty Images

Joey, 23, explained the tweet-and-delete that left everyone wondering if the famously friendly exes weren't on such great terms after all, and the reason actually has nothing to do with what most thought!

She explained: "I said 'Jacob watched it, he's capping'".

"Capping means lying, I heard the term capping on like, TikTok and Twitter and through friends, and I was like, I guess this is the new thing."

"Apparently it's not... it's something I should not have used as a white person."

"I took it down because two accounts on Twitter called me out for it."

"That's why I deleted it and people thought it was because I was like, 'Oh, I shouldn't have said that about him.'"

Joey tweeted after an interview with Jacob emerged where he revealed he hasn't watched the sequel, which many saw as 'confirmation' the 23-year-old actor doesn't like the films.

She said: "I didn't know... I'm definitely a person who wants to better themselves every day so I was like, I'm not going to sit here and use a term that's not for me, so I deleted it."

Joey King calls out Jacob Elordi for claiming he hasn't seen 'The Kissing Booth 2'. Picture: Twitter/ @joeyking

Joey continued to explain the whole tweet was completely light hearted and she even got Jacob's permission before hitting the send button.

She said: "The tweet was a jovial thing, it wasn't to be mean."

"The Kissing Booth fans are always so curious about that tension [their split] so I knew they would appreciate this and be like 'Oh my god!'... and they were."

"I did get his permission to tweet it."

So, not only are the exes on good terms, they're even able to have a joke with each other, which is pretty respectable!

