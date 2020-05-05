What Is Twilight’s Midnight Sun Release Date?

Midnight Sun will be released in August. Picture: Amazon / Getty

The Twilight books have a new instalment – Midnight Sun – but when is its release date?

Stephenie Meyer has announced she will finally publish Midnight Sun, the last in the Twilight book series which she initially held off from publishing 12 years ago when the manuscript was leaked online – and fans of the franchise are now eager to know its release date.

The fantasy romance novel is from vampire Edward Cullen’s perspective, after the first four; Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, and Breaking Dawn, were from Bella’s perspective.

Midnight Sun Release Date, Plot & Will There Be Another Twilight Movie?

Each of the books were made into blockbuster films starring Kirsten Stewart and Robert Pattinson, a franchise which made billions around the globe.

What is the release date of Midnight Sun and can you pre-order the book? Here’s everything fans need to know.

Midnight Sun’s release date

Twilight prequel Midnight Sun will be released in August. Picture: Amazon

Stephenie Meyer’s new book Midnight Sun will be released on 4 August.

The brand new book will tell the original story from the viewpoint of Edward Cullen, Bella’s 108-year-old vampire beau.

Author Stephenie said the book will serve as a “companion novel” to the series.

Can you pre-order Midnight Sun?

Stephenie Meyer abolished plans to publish Midnight Sun 12 years ago. Picture: Getty

Midnight Sun is already available for die hard fans to pre-order at stores including Waterstones and Amazon.

There’s already a book cover for the next addition, showing a disturbing crushed pomegranate in keeping with the gothic black and red covers of the previous books.

Midnight Sun was meant to be released 12 years ago, but when a copy of the manuscript was leaked online Stephenie was so disappointed she cancelled plans to publish it.

She explained on her website: “While I was procrastinating some real editing work (I’m always at my most creative when procrastinating), I started to wonder how the first chapter of Twilight would read if it were written from Edward’s perspective. There is so much more to his side of the story than there is to Bella’s in that first chapter.”

Fans are now counting down to the books release date, vowing the long wait will get them through lockdown.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!