Another book in the Twilight saga, Midnight Sun, is set for release this August, so will there be another movie in the series, and are Edward and Bella set to appear in the Stephanie Meyer novel?

Twilight fans all over the world are celebrating as a brand new instalment to the book series, Midnight Sun, was announced by its renowned author, Stephanie Meyer, causing her website to crash as news of the new novel broke.

It's the first new book fans will be getting in twelve years, since Breaking Dawn was published, so, needless to say the anticipation is absolutely huge.

Midnight Sun will let readers rediscover Bella and Edward's epic love story, and this time, it's from the Vampire's side of the story.

New Twilight Book 'Midnight Sun' Announced From Edward's Perspective

Will there be another Twilight movie because of Midnight Sun?

The Twilight saga was quickly picked up by Summit entertainment and turned into one of the biggest film franchises of all time starring Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen and Kristen Stewart as Bella.

They released five films, being one of the first franchises after Harry Potter to split the final book, Breaking Dawn, into to movies, thanks to the audiences insatiable appetite for the series.

So, the question on everyone's lips will be whether Midnight Sun will eventually turn into a film, to which we saw, we aren't sure yet.

As the plot is technically the same, just told from another perspective, we don't see how they could make another film out of it, and getting the A-lister cast back together might be more difficult said than done.

It's widely known and joked about how much R-Pattz disliked the film series and the obsessive fan culture it spawned, and he's pretty wrapped up in being the new Batman right now.

Robert Pattinson at the premier of The Twilight Saga: New Moon in 2009. Picture: Getty

When can I buy Midnight Sun?

Midnight Sun will be available to buy on August 4th 2020, and you can pre-order the book at major outlets including Amazon, so you can get on reading it on the day it drops!

Speaking on Good Morning America, Stephanie acknowledged the pandemic is weird timing (we think it's perfect timing TBH) but she can't make fans wait any longer.

She said: “It’s a crazy time right now and I wasn’t sure it was the right time to put this book out, but some of you have been waiting for just so so long it didn’t seem right to make you wait any more."

Twilight's 'Midnight Sun' tells Bella and Edward's love story from his point of view. Picture: Summit/ Twilight

What's Midnight Sun about?

The book will trace the infamous love story between Bella and Edward, but rather than being from Bella's perspective as the original series is, this time, it's Edward's turn!

From hanging out with his vegetarian vampire family, to how he was turned into a vampire all those years ago, and his intense dislike for Jacob, there's endless things people want to know about from his side of the story.

Ever the mysterious type, and a vampire of few words, fans are over the moon to be having an insight into his brain from the moment he encounters her right up to the end, which, we won't spoil but seriously, where have you been if you don't know how it ends!?

'Midnight Sun' is available to pre-order and is released in August. Picture: Summit/Twilight

Are the Twilight characters in Midnight Sun?

All the major Twilight characters will all definitely be in the novel, but probably in a different capacity, such as Bella's friends and family, however, we are wondering if we'll be introduced to any newbies from before their love story started.

