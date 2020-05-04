New Twilight Book 'Midnight Sun' Announced From Edward's Perspective

'Midnight Sun' Twilight novel to be released in August 2020. Picture: Midnight Sun Stephanie Meyer/ Twilight

Stephanie Meyer has officially announced another Twilight book, 'Midnight Sun', telling the love story between Bella and Edward, this time, from Edward's perspective, and i

A brand new Twilight book is officially on the way, titled 'Midnight Sun' which tells the epic love story between Bella and Edward, only this time, it's from Edward's perspective, and needless to say, people are absolutely ecstatic.

Fans are declaring the author, Stephanie Meyer, as coming to 'save 2020', as much of the world is in lockdown, the announcement couldn't come at a better time, with the novel set for release on August 4th, 2020.

The best selling author had set a timer on her website counting down to an announcement, her site crashing at the end of the countdown, but a recorded video of the author delivered the great news.

Stephanie said: "I am very excited to finally, finally announce the release of Midnight Sun on 4 August."

"It’s a crazy time right now and I wasn’t sure it was the right time to put this book out, but some of you have been waiting for just so so long it didn’t seem right to make you wait any more."

Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner at the Breaking Dawn premier. Picture: Getty

Twitter account @TheNOVL also announced the major news, simply writing 'it's official' and leaving the chat to let millions of fans freak out, having waited twelve years since the release of the last book of the saga, Breaking Dawn, in 2008.

There have been rumours about the book for years now, with a leaked chapter making its way online allegedly causing the author to abandon its manuscript over a decade ago.

The expert was eagerly lapped up by Twilight fans, so the official release of the whole thing has pleased many who have been left wanting more.

Publisher Little, Brown said of the book: "This unforgettable tale as told through Edward’s eyes takes on a new and decidedly dark twist."

"Meeting beautiful, mysterious Bella is both the most intriguing and unnerving event he has experienced in his long life as a vampire."

We are so beyond ready for this, August can't come soon enough!

