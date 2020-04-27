We Want You To Write For Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp's Book

Be a part of Capital Breakfast's book. Picture: Capital

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp have decided to kick off something very special, and we need your help!

2020 has been such a strange time for everyone - and even though we've all been isolating away from our friends and families, we've all been going through it together.

We've honestly been blown away at the stories of kindness we've seen around the country; watching the UK come together and clap every single Thursday night for our NHS and frontline staff has been incredible.

> Grab Our App To Hear All Of Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp

They've been fortunate enough to be able to stay on air throughout this time - and talking to you all everyday has made them realise how many of you are going through your own unique experiences.

The stories are endless, and we never want to forget them, so... They've decided to write a book.

It'll be a book full of diary entries from you; we want you to help us write the pages. It can be a story as big or as small as you like. Maybe it’s a story of kindness that you’ve seen or experienced, or a moment of silliness or embarrassment that happened to you, or that you saw happen to someone else... It can be absolutely ANYTHING!

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp are writing a book. Picture: Capital

If you, or anyone you know, has a story that you think needs to go in our book, then text the word BOOK to 83958. You can also submit your story on social media; just drop us a message on Twitter or Instagram; @CapitalOfficial.