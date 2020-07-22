Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom’s Missing Dog Has Died

22 July 2020, 12:41 | Updated: 22 July 2020, 15:30

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's dog went missing last week.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's dog went missing last week.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have confirmed their missing dog has died.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have confirmed their missing dog, Mighty, has died.

The couple, who are expecting their first baby together, have spent the last few days pleading for information about their beloved poodle who disappeared near their home in Montecito, California.

Orlando Bloom is devastated over the death of his beloved dog, Mighty.
Orlando Bloom is devastated over the death of his beloved dog, Mighty.

They announced the sad news that they had found his collar on social media.

Orlando also revealed he's had the pooch's name tattooed on his chest.

The actor wrote: “Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~ the number of completion ~ we found his collar...

“I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing... I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well.

“I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion. I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond.

“He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure.

“I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART.”

Katy added: “We’ll miss our little buddy boy, Nugget’s brother so much. Forever a paw shaped hole in our hearts.”

Celebrity pals of the showbiz couple have been sending them messages of support on social media.

Friends actress Jennifer Aniston wrote: “The tears won’t stop. I’m so so so deeply sorry my friend. I love you.”

