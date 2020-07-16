Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom’s Dog, Mighty, Is Missing

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's dog is missing in California. Picture: PA images

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are offering a huge award for their dog’s safe return.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s dog has gone missing.

The poodle, named Mighty, disappeared near the couple’s home in Montecito, California.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are devastated their poodle, Mighty, has gone missing. Picture: PA images

Orlando posted a plea to the public on Instagram and said his heart is ‘already broken’.

It read: “MIGHTY IS MISSING in Montecito California he is chipped and his collar has a number to call – if you take him to your local vet or shelter or police station he can be traced back to me for a reward please only send REAL INFO my heart is already broken so please don’t add insult to injury.”

Fans of the showbiz couple rushed to the comments section to pen messages of love and support.

One wrote: “I hope he is found soon. I wish you the best of luck and that he is safe. All my love and prayers are with him and you/your family.”

Another added: “I can't imagine the nightmare you must be going through, but I hope you find him soon.”

Celebrity pals, including actress Kate Hudson, also commented on the post.

She wrote: “Oh Mighty. Love you guys.”

Katy and Orlando, who are expecting their first child together, also have another poodle called Nuggett.

They often post adorable snaps of them together on social media.

We hope Mighty is found safe and sound!

