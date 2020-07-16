Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom’s Dog, Mighty, Is Missing

16 July 2020, 10:37

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's dog is missing in California.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's dog is missing in California. Picture: PA images

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are offering a huge award for their dog’s safe return.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s dog has gone missing.

The poodle, named Mighty, disappeared near the couple’s home in Montecito, California.

WATCH: Katy Perry Finds Out She's Taylor Swift's Cousin

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are devastated their poodle, Mighty, has gone missing.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are devastated their poodle, Mighty, has gone missing. Picture: PA images

Orlando posted a plea to the public on Instagram and said his heart is ‘already broken’.

It read: “MIGHTY IS MISSING in Montecito California he is chipped and his collar has a number to call – if you take him to your local vet or shelter or police station he can be traced back to me for a reward please only send REAL INFO my heart is already broken so please don’t add insult to injury.”

Fans of the showbiz couple rushed to the comments section to pen messages of love and support.

One wrote: “I hope he is found soon. I wish you the best of luck and that he is safe. All my love and prayers are with him and you/your family.”

Another added: “I can't imagine the nightmare you must be going through, but I hope you find him soon.”

Celebrity pals, including actress Kate Hudson, also commented on the post.

She wrote: “Oh Mighty. Love you guys.”

Katy and Orlando, who are expecting their first child together, also have another poodle called Nuggett.

They often post adorable snaps of them together on social media.

We hope Mighty is found safe and sound!

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Fans shocked to hear Britney Spears's real singing voice is much lower

WATCH: Britney Spears's Real Low Singing Voice Has People Shook

Videos

Nando's have reopened for delivery and have new, cheaper menu items

Nando’s Delivers: New Delivery, Price Cuts & Dine-In Locations Announced

Gigi Hadid has launched a quarantine journal with V magazine

Pregnant Gigi Hadid's Quarantine Journal Supports Black Lives Matter Movement And Key Workers
Is TikTok going to be banned? Everything you need to know

Is TikTok Getting Taken Down? Everything You Need To Know

Features

Nando's featured Perrie Edwards in their new delivery advert

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards Unveiled As New Face Of Nando’s In ‘Peri’ Delivery Advert

Little Mix have a new skincare range out.

Little Mix Announce New Skincare Range With Simple & Launch ‘Choose Kindness’ Campaign

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Katy Perry found out she's related to Taylor Swift

WATCH: Katy Perry Finds Out She's Taylor Swift's Cousin

Music

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter