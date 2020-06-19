Joe Swash Net Worth: The TV Presenter’s Fortune After Facing Bankruptcy Twice

Joe Swash has faced bankruptcy twice. Picture: PA

Joe Swash has had a successful career in acting and TV presenting, but how much is he worth?

Celebrity Gogglebox star Joe Swash has become a familiar face on TV, regularly appearing as a presenter on ITV after finding fame on EastEnders.

The dad of two is in a relationship with Stacey Solomon, who is equally as successful as her boyfriend, but what is Joe’s net worth?

Joe Swash net worth

Joe Swash won I'm A Celeb in 2008. Picture: PA

Joe has a net worth of around £100,000 according to Spear’s magazine.

He first became a household name as Mickey Miller on EastEnders back in 2008, but cemented his celebrity status on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! that same year when he was crowned king of the jungle.

Joe was later asked to host I'm A Celebrity: Extra Camp, which he fronted for 10 years until 2019.

Despite this, the actor has been open about his struggles with finances throughout his career after declaring bankruptcy in 2009 and again in 2013.

Joe opened up about his struggles in numerous interviews, admitting he would go out “every night” and often splashed out on things he didn’t really need.

Joe Swash has been with Stacey Solomon since 2015. Picture: Getty

He said: “I was chucking it away on stuff I didn't need. I went out every night and had a house with a mortgage.

"When you are young you just don't think it is ever going to end. I thought I was going to be on EastEnders for years and years."

When he contracted viral meningitis at 23 years old, matters only got worse as he was prevented from working for a whole year.

He told Mirror Online: “I fell behind on tax and bills and buried my head in the sand, which was the worst thing to do."

However, he warned the situation could “happen to anybody.”

Joe has been happily in a relationship with Stacey since 2015 and they now have baby boy Rex, one, together.

