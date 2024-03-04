Who Is Joe Jonas' New Rumoured Girlfriend Stormi Bree?

Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree are rumoured to be seeing one another. Picture: Getty/Instagram: @stormibree



Joe Jonas has been rumoured to be dating a model for a few months now- but who is Stormi Bree? Who’s her ex and does she have any kids? Here’s everything we know.

It’s been less than a year since Joe Jonas and ex-wife Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner filed for divorce and it seems like both of them have moved on.

With Sophie pursuing her own dalliance with a British aristocrat named Peregrine Pearson, Joe’s been snapped numerous times with model Stormi Bree.

While Joe tours with band Jonas Brothers alongside his brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas, he may have accidentally confirmed over the weekend that there is, in fact, a romance blossoming between himself and Stormi.

They were papped kissing in Bondi, Australia, which feels pretty confirmed to us.

But we need to know more! Who is Stormi Bree? How did they meet? Who’s her ex and does she have kids?

Stormi Bree Henley is a model based in Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

Who is Stormi Bree?

Stormi Bree Henley is a model based in Los Angeles, however she was born in Tennessee in 1990 which makes her 33 years old and just one year younger than Joe.

Her star sign is a Sagittarius which is a compatible fire sign to Joe's Leo, so if you’re into your zodiac, then things are looking pretty good for these two.

Stormi’s career really kicked off when she was crowned Miss Teen USA in 2009 as she represented the state of Tennessee and her career has only gone up since then.

Whilst she’s a talent model boasting over 1 million followers on Instagram, Stormi also has a passion for music.

In 2011, the model auditioned for the 10th season of American Idol and managed to earn a golden ticket to Hollywood, however that’s where her journey ended.

But, it wasn’t all heartbreak, the experience and exposure saw her sign with Chris Brown’s label in 2012 with the band U.G.L.Y.

Stormi Bree also has acting in her repetoire. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Galore in 2016, Stormi revealed where her interests lay in the music industry, “I come from the theatre world, and opera… and obviously some country stuff because I’m from Tennessee—but [writing film scores is] what I want to do until I’m like 80,” she said.

“I wanna be sitting in a dark room tweaking on a computer and scoring until I’m like 80.”

“While I’m young, I thought I would do songs I’ve written and put them in that world.”

Stormi’s also gave acting a crack with her IMDB listed with seven credits including an episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

But it seems like Stormi has had her hand in many pies because she also started her own jewellery business on Etsy.

The link in her Instagram bio takes you to her online store where she has three items listed with a price tag set between £115 - £130.

Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree have been seen together as far back as 3rd January 2024. Picture: Getty

When did Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree meet?

There isn’t currently any information on how and when Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree met as the pair haven’t even confirmed their relationship status.

However they’ve been seen together as far back as the 3rd of January 2024, just three months after Joe’s divorce was filed.

The pair were spotted in Mexico holidaying together as they left from a private airport in Cabo San Lucas. The following day, the 4th of January, they were once again spotted together in Aspen, Colorado.

US Weekly’s insider source reportedly said “Joe is enjoying spending time with Stormi. His main priority and focus will always be his children, but at the same time, he’s putting himself out there and is open to what’s to come.”

"Things are still very new, but he’s happy and he’s open to seeing where things go.”

Just a few weeks later another hint was dropped as actress Priyanka Chopra, who’s married to Nick, uploaded an Instagram story of herself, her husband, Joe and a fourth woman clinking champagne glasses.

The Instagram story was quickly deleted, but not before eagle eyed fans noticed the mysterious hand in question has a tattoo on it that matched one on Bree’s right hand.

Priyanka Chopra uploaded an Instagram story of herself, Nick, Joe and a fourth woman. Picture: Instagram/@priyankachopra

Does Stormi Bree have kids?

Stormi Bree has one daughter from her past relationship.

Gravity Blue was born in 2017, with Stormi celebrating her birth with a post on Instagram which read, “Welcome to the world little angel, the most perfect beautiful gift I could’ve ever dreamed of. Little Miss Gravity Blue.”

Despite avoiding showing the face of her child on social media, Stormi posts the strength of her relationship with her daughter as they navigate life together, shopping, fishing and building furniture. With Gravity having turned six years old last year, Bree posted a sweet post to commemorate the occasion.

“I can’t believe my tiny little soulmate turns 6 today😭,” she captioned the post. “She’s my other half, everything I’ll ever need, I couldn’t be prouder of the amazing little human she is💕👩‍👧.”

Who is Stormi Bree’s ex?

Stormi Bree used to be in a relationship with male model Lucky Blue Smith. Lucky is signed with IMG models and has just under 3 million followers on Instagram, so their relationship was kind of a big deal on the internet.

Born in 1998, the 25 year old has enjoyed an incredibly successful modelling career from a very young age.

He's walked for the likes of Tom Ford, Calvin Klein, Versace, Marc Jacobs and Dolce & Gabbana just to start.

Lucky was born in a Morman family with a musician dad and ex-model mother, so it’s no wonder he and all three of his sisters ended up modelling as well as starting a band together called The Atomics.

Whilst Lucky had his daughter Gravity with Stormi whilst they were together, the pair never got married, and in 2020 he married model Nara Pellman and currently has two children with her with a third on the way.

