Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Just Shared Their First Snap Of Their Baby Girl

9 May 2022, 17:10

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have shared a photo of their daughter
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have shared a photo of their daughter. Picture: Alamy/Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have shared their first photo of their baby in an emotional Instagram post.

Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra revealed in January that they had welcomed their first baby via the surrogacy route – and they've now posted their first family photo!

Priyanka, 39, and Nick, 29, celebrated their first Mother's Day since becoming parents, treating us all to a photo of their baby girl in the process.

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Hinted They Were Expecting Weeks Before Announcing Baby News

The Jonas Brothers star and actress look absolutely besotted with their bundle of joy with a snap posted to Instagram, with the couple speaking candidly about their daughter's birth for the first time.

They shared their first public photograph of their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, on May 8. Priyanka holds their newborn close to her chest, with hubby Nick looking at his first child with adoring eyes.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have posted about their baby girl
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have posted about their baby girl. Picture: Getty

The family photo shows their baby girl in a onesie with an emoji covering her face to protect her privacy.

In the emotional post shared by Priyanka's, she wrote: "On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced."

The 39-year-old star spoke about her daughter's health struggles for the first time in the post, revealing that Malti Marie had been in an intensive care unit for nearly four months.

She wrote: "After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.

Priyanka Chopra posted an emotional message on Instagram
Priyanka Chopra posted an emotional message on Instagram. Picture: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

"We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home," Priyanka professed in the heartwarming caption.

Priyanka continued: "Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a bada**. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you."

The actress capped off the post on a sweet note, praising her husband Nick Jonas: "Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you."

