Jesy Nelson ‘Wanted As X Factor Judge’ by Simon Cowell When Talent Show Returns

Jesy Nelson is 'at the top of Simon Cowell's list' as a potential X Factor judge. Picture: Getty / PA

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson is said to be at the top of Simon Cowell’s list to fill a judging slot on The X Factor when it returns.

The X Factor is apparently returning in 2022 after a three-year break and Simon Cowell wants to shake-up the talent series and rope in Little Mix star Jesy Nelson for a judging slot.

Jesy rose to fame on the series in 2011 when she and former bandmates, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards won the competition.

After quitting in December last year to follow her own solo passions, we could see the songstress back on our TV screens.

Jesy Nelson is working on her own solo music. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

A source told the tabloids: “It’s a no-brainer for Simon to have someone as successful as Jesy, who the show made, back on the panel.

“She knows the ups and downs of the music industry inside out, and what it takes to be a successful pop star.

“Her name has been banded around by Simon and his team as someone who could breathe a bit of new life into the show when it’s back next year.”

Louis Tomlinson was a judge on The X Factor in 2018. Picture: Getty

Little Mix won The X Factor in 2011. Picture: Getty

Jesy would be following in the footsteps of One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson, who appeared as a judge on the show in 2018, eight years after he and his bandmates came third on the series.

She’s already had mentor experience on Little Mix: The Search, the band’s talent show that aired in 2020 two months before she left.

