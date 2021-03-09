Jesy Nelson ‘Wanted As X Factor Judge’ by Simon Cowell When Talent Show Returns

9 March 2021, 12:50

Jesy Nelson is 'at the top of Simon Cowell's list' as a potential X Factor judge
Jesy Nelson is 'at the top of Simon Cowell's list' as a potential X Factor judge. Picture: Getty / PA
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson is said to be at the top of Simon Cowell’s list to fill a judging slot on The X Factor when it returns.

The X Factor is apparently returning in 2022 after a three-year break and Simon Cowell wants to shake-up the talent series and rope in Little Mix star Jesy Nelson for a judging slot.

Jesy rose to fame on the series in 2011 when she and former bandmates, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards won the competition.

What Is Next For Jesy Nelson In 2021 After Leaving Little Mix & Is She Going Solo?

After quitting in December last year to follow her own solo passions, we could see the songstress back on our TV screens.

Jesy Nelson is working on her own solo music
Jesy Nelson is working on her own solo music. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

A source told the tabloids: “It’s a no-brainer for Simon to have someone as successful as Jesy, who the show made, back on the panel.

“She knows the ups and downs of the music industry inside out, and what it takes to be a successful pop star.

“Her name has been banded around by Simon and his team as someone who could breathe a bit of new life into the show when it’s back next year.”

Louis Tomlinson was a judge on The X Factor in 2018
Louis Tomlinson was a judge on The X Factor in 2018. Picture: Getty
Little Mix won The X Factor in 2011
Little Mix won The X Factor in 2011. Picture: Getty

Jesy would be following in the footsteps of One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson, who appeared as a judge on the show in 2018, eight years after he and his bandmates came third on the series.

She’s already had mentor experience on Little Mix: The Search, the band’s talent show that aired in 2020 two months before she left.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Charlotte Crosby surgery timeline

Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby Surgery Timeline: Before And After Pictures Revealed

TV & Film

Here's how to watch The Celebrity Circle 2021 and what time it will be on TV.

When Is The Celebrity Circle On TV And How Can I Watch It?

TV & Film

Gigi Hadid has been sharing her hobbies with Khai online.

How Gigi Hadid Has Been Spending Time At Home With Baby Khai

Features

Louis Tomlinson is making new music in 2021

Louis Tomlinson’s Plans For 2021: What The One Direction Star Is Up To Next

Rupert Grint admits filming Harry Potter for ten years was suffocating

Rupert Grint Says Filming Harry Potter For Ten Years Was Suffocating

TV & Film

Harry Styles were freaking out over the idea of him remixing 'Drivers License'.

Olivia Rodrigo Wants Harry Styles To Remix ‘Drivers License’

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Sabrina Carpenter would love to cast Harry Styles in her upcoming Alice Netflix musical

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter Hopes To Cast Harry Styles In Alice In Wonderland Musical

Exclusive
Laura Whitmore shared details about Love Island 2021

WATCH: Laura Whitmore Discusses The Next Season Of Love Island

Exclusive
Awkwafina spoke about replacing Harry Styles as Prince Eric

WATCH: Awkwafina Talks About Harry Styles Dropping Out Of Prince Eric Role

Exclusive
Tom Read Wilson responded to Chloe Ferry's engagement to Wayne Lineker

WATCH: Tom Read Wilson Isn't Sure Wayne Lineker's Engagement To Chloe Ferry Is Real

Exclusive
Chloë Grace Moretz jokes she could beat Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a fight

WATCH: Chloë Grace Moretz Jokes About Fighting Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!