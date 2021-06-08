The Biggest Clue Yet Jesy Nelson Will Be An X Factor Judge In New Series

Jesy Nelson is said to be the next X Factor judge. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Jesy Nelson is rumoured to be The X Factor’s newest judge when the series makes its grand return to TV.

After Jesy Nelson quit Little Mix she’s dived straight into her solo career, making music on her own and preparing for a return to the industry as a solo artist.

But Jesy’s also rumoured to be taking on a completely different job – as a judge on The X Factor.

Jesy Nelson Teases First Solo Performance After Leaking New Music

It was reported back in March Jesy was ‘at the top of Simon Cowell’s list’ for the judging slot, and there’s since been a clue the wheels are already in motion for the new job.

Little Mix won The X Factor in 2011. Picture: Getty

On Wikipedia – we know, bare with us – Jesy is listed as a judge for 2022’s 16th series.

Her name’s alongside former judges Nicole Scherzinger, Cheryl, and of course Simon.

As everyone knows, the page could easily have been edited by a Jesy fan, but it was reported just weeks ago that the ‘Wings’ singer was in the running for the role.

In March, a source told the tabloids: “It’s a no-brainer for Simon to have someone as successful as Jesy, who the show made, back on the panel.

Jesy Nelson is listed as an X Factor judge on Wikipedia. Picture: Wikipedia

“She knows the ups and downs of the music industry inside out, and what it takes to be a successful pop star.

“Her name has been banded around by Simon and his team as someone who could breathe a bit of new life into the show when it’s back next year.”

Jesy rose to fame on The X Factor with Little Mix in 2011 after the band became the first girl group to win the show, under the guidance of mentor Tulisa Contostavlos.

Jesy Nelson is working on her own solo music. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

Nine years later however, Jesy quit the group in December 2020 after the “pressures of being in a girlband” became too much.

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have continued as a trio and will embark on their first tour without Jesy next year.

