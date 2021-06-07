Jesy Nelson Teases First Solo Performance After Leaking New Music

7 June 2021, 15:04

Jesy Nelson revealed she's been in rehearsals for something special
Jesy Nelson revealed she's been in rehearsals for something special. Picture: Getty/@jesynelson/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Just days after sharing a clip of her first solo single, Jesy Nelson has teased her first performance since leaving Little Mix.

Jesy Nelson’s solo chapter is well and truly underway after hinting that she’s set to do her first solo performance since quitting Little Mix.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 29-year-old songstress wrote: “May have started rehearsals yesterday for something special.

Jesy Nelson Shares First Clip Of New Solo Music

“All I can say is SkzoaozjaoznzoaasixisixjKsoasoksak.

“That’s how I feel k thanks byeeeee [heart emoji] [sic].”

Jesy Nelson's solo career is taking off
Jesy Nelson's solo career is taking off. Picture: @jesynelson/Instagram

If her messy typed-out string of letters doesn’t portray her excitement, we don’t know what does, tbh!

She’s yet to give any clues about what the rehearsals are for or where she’ll be performing, but knowing Jesy, it’ll be worth the wait!

This comes just days after Jesy shared a snippet of her first solo song following months in the studio.

Fans got to see a glimpse of what she was cooking up after all this time, and we’re loving what we’re hearing already!

Jesy Nelson hinted at her first solo performance
Jesy Nelson hinted at her first solo performance. Picture: @jesynelson/Instagram
Jesy Nelson quit Little Mix in December last year
Jesy Nelson quit Little Mix in December last year. Picture: @jesynelson/Instagram

Although it was short but sweet, the brief clip gave off a very jazzy vibe which shows off her beautiful vocals, and we already know we’ll be emotional AF when it drops.

Jesy left Little Mix back in December and went on to sign her first solo record deal with Polydor records six months later.

It all appears to be falling in place for the singer as she paves the way for her solo career, and we’re so excited to be along for the ride!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Justin Bieber's 'Peaches' lyrics explained.

Justin Bieber ‘Peaches’ Lyrics & Meaning Explained As He Sings About Wife Hailey Baldwin

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is pregnant with her first baby

Pregnant Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Baby Details From Due Date To Baby Names

Liam Payne is currently single after a long relationship with Maya Henry

Liam Payne Girlfriend And Dating History: From Cheryl To Ex Fiancé Maya Henry

Liam Payne

Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran are close friends

Ed Sheeran & Courteney Cox’s Relationship & How They Became Friends

Harry Styles' personal trainer for Dunkirk raved about his strength

Harry Styles Is Freakishly Strong And His Hidden Talent Has Fans Shook

Joe Jonas praised Taylor Swift for re-recording her albums

Joe Jonas Praises Taylor Swift For Re-Recording Her Old Albums

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills

Exclusive
Anne-Marie and Niall Horan take on Roman Kemp in FORE-feit Golf!

WATCH: Anne-Marie And Niall Horan Tackle Capital's FORE-feit Golf!

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album

Exclusive
Doja Cat seemingly confirmed a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion

WATCH: Doja Cat Implies That She's Definitely Collaborating With Megan Thee Stallion