Jesy Nelson Teases First Solo Performance After Leaking New Music

Jesy Nelson revealed she's been in rehearsals for something special. Picture: Getty/@jesynelson/Instagram

By Capital FM

Just days after sharing a clip of her first solo single, Jesy Nelson has teased her first performance since leaving Little Mix.

Jesy Nelson’s solo chapter is well and truly underway after hinting that she’s set to do her first solo performance since quitting Little Mix.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 29-year-old songstress wrote: “May have started rehearsals yesterday for something special.

Jesy Nelson Shares First Clip Of New Solo Music

“All I can say is SkzoaozjaoznzoaasixisixjKsoasoksak.

“That’s how I feel k thanks byeeeee [heart emoji] [sic].”

Jesy Nelson's solo career is taking off. Picture: @jesynelson/Instagram

If her messy typed-out string of letters doesn’t portray her excitement, we don’t know what does, tbh!

She’s yet to give any clues about what the rehearsals are for or where she’ll be performing, but knowing Jesy, it’ll be worth the wait!

This comes just days after Jesy shared a snippet of her first solo song following months in the studio.

Fans got to see a glimpse of what she was cooking up after all this time, and we’re loving what we’re hearing already!

Jesy Nelson hinted at her first solo performance. Picture: @jesynelson/Instagram

Jesy Nelson quit Little Mix in December last year. Picture: @jesynelson/Instagram

Although it was short but sweet, the brief clip gave off a very jazzy vibe which shows off her beautiful vocals, and we already know we’ll be emotional AF when it drops.

Jesy left Little Mix back in December and went on to sign her first solo record deal with Polydor records six months later.

It all appears to be falling in place for the singer as she paves the way for her solo career, and we’re so excited to be along for the ride!

