Jesy Nelson Shares First Clip Of New Solo Music

Fans are convinced that Jesy Nelson will be releasing her solo music soon. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Jesy Nelson posted a snippet of new music to her Instagram and we're in love with it already...

Jesy Nelson is preparing to launch her solo career after leaving Little Mix as she teases new music to her ever so patient fans.

Followers have been elated to see that Jesy has been putting in lots of time at the studio – but how far away is the new music?

We might not have to wait as long as you'd think! On Wednesday, the singer posted a quick snippet of a song to her Instagram and it's got us all buzzing with excitement!

Jesy Nelson is teasing her upcoming solo projects. Picture: Getty

The swift six-second clip gave a brief glance into what style we can expect from the ex-Mixer in future.

The video featured Jesy's sultry vocals against a jazz-infused synth pop backing track – it may have been short and sweet but we can't wait to hear more tunes from this songstress!

In May, Jesy signed her first-ever solo record deal with Polydor Records just six months after she left Little Mix.

The star has seemingly been hard at work in the studio ever since she secured a new label – eagle-eyed fans have been scouring the singer's Instagram for more music teasers.

Jesy Nelson signs solo deal with Polydor Records. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

Jesy announced her exciting record label news on her socials, telling fans signing the deal was "a pinch me moment."

The 29-year-old added: "I cannot wait for you guys to hear what I've been working on."

Jesy Nelson began posting studio snaps in February. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

Jesy has clearly been cooking up something good for some time now and we cannot wait to hear what her solo career has in store for us!

Fingers crossed the wait won't be long!

