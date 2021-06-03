Jesy Nelson Shares First Clip Of New Solo Music

3 June 2021, 11:45

Fans are convinced that Jesy Nelson will be releasing her solo music soon
Fans are convinced that Jesy Nelson will be releasing her solo music soon. Picture: Getty/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Jesy Nelson posted a snippet of new music to her Instagram and we're in love with it already...

Jesy Nelson is preparing to launch her solo career after leaving Little Mix as she teases new music to her ever so patient fans.

Followers have been elated to see that Jesy has been putting in lots of time at the studio – but how far away is the new music?

Jesy Nelson Reveals Liam Payne Reached Out To Her After Little Mix Exit

We might not have to wait as long as you'd think! On Wednesday, the singer posted a quick snippet of a song to her Instagram and it's got us all buzzing with excitement!

Jesy Nelson is teasing her upcoming solo projects
Jesy Nelson is teasing her upcoming solo projects. Picture: Getty

The swift six-second clip gave a brief glance into what style we can expect from the ex-Mixer in future.

The video featured Jesy's sultry vocals against a jazz-infused synth pop backing track – it may have been short and sweet but we can't wait to hear more tunes from this songstress!

In May, Jesy signed her first-ever solo record deal with Polydor Records just six months after she left Little Mix.

The star has seemingly been hard at work in the studio ever since she secured a new label – eagle-eyed fans have been scouring the singer's Instagram for more music teasers.

Jesy Nelson signs solo deal with Polydor Records
Jesy Nelson signs solo deal with Polydor Records. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

Jesy announced her exciting record label news on her socials, telling fans signing the deal was "a pinch me moment."

The 29-year-old added: "I cannot wait for you guys to hear what I've been working on."

Jesy Nelson began posting studio snaps in February
Jesy Nelson began posting studio snaps in February. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

Jesy has clearly been cooking up something good for some time now and we cannot wait to hear what her solo career has in store for us!

Fingers crossed the wait won't be long!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello unveiled their romance in the summer of 2019

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: How Long Have They Been Together?

Shawn Mendes

Khloe Kardashian had to clear up how tall she really is

Khloé Kardashian Explains Why Her Height Looks Different In Pictures

Lizzo has tried the latest viral TikTok trend where people are pairing watermelons with mustard

Lizzo Tries Viral Watermelon And Mustard TikTok Trend & Her Reaction Is Everything

Celebrate Pride Month by listening to artists such as Taylor Swift, Troye Sivan, Lizzo and more

You Need This Pop Pride Playlist To Kickstart Your LGBTQI+ Celebrations This Month

Liam Payne recalled Louis Tomlinson leaving him with a policeman

Liam Payne Recalls Louis Tomlinson ‘Abandoning Him When He Almost Got Arrested’

Love Island bosses have addressed the rumours about casting LGBTQ+ contestants

Why Love Island 2021 Won’t Be Casting LGBTQ+ Contestants Amid 'Diverse Line-Up'

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills

Exclusive
Anne-Marie and Niall Horan take on Roman Kemp in FORE-feit Golf!

WATCH: Anne-Marie And Niall Horan Tackle Capital's FORE-feit Golf!

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album

Exclusive
Doja Cat seemingly confirmed a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion

WATCH: Doja Cat Implies That She's Definitely Collaborating With Megan Thee Stallion

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne