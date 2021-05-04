Jesy Nelson Shares Behind-The-Scenes Glimpse Of First Solo Photo Shoot

By Capital FM

Jesy Nelson has given fans a sneak peek into her first solo photo shoot since leaving Little Mix.

Jesy Nelson has been teasing her new music era for what seems like forever and now fans have been given a glimpse of what she’s working on.

The former Little Mix star took to Instagram to share a short clip of a photo shoot she had, which took place on a very scenic rooftop.

Little Mix Say They Fully 'Support’ Jesy Nelson After She Quit The Band

The video marks Jesy’s first solo photoshoot since leaving the girl band in December last year.

As fans have been hungry for new content from Jesy, many took to the comments to speculate about what the shoot could be for.

Jesy Nelson has embarked on her new music era. Picture: @jesynelson/Instagram

Jesy Nelson's fans were guessing what her photo shoot was for. Picture: @jesynelson/Instagram

From guesses that it could be a shoot for her first solo album to speculation that it was for her first solo magazine cover, the curiosity was endless.

“IS IT FOR YOUR ALBUM? [heart emoji],” asked one fan.

“First solo cover magazine???”, guessed a second.

Another penned: “OMGGG WHATEVER THIS IS I CANT WAIT [sic],” and honestly, same.

Jesy Nelson shared a glimpse of her first solo photo shoot. Picture: @jesynelson/Instagram

Fans are excited for Jesy Nelson's solo career. Picture: @jesynelson/Instagram

Jesy’s fans were sent into meltdown recently after a very aesthetic picture of her nails and hand tattoos was thought to be her album cover, but since she didn’t confirm it, we can just assume it was just another stunning snap for the 'gram.

However, the new behind-the-scenes video is definitely scope for something, we just don’t know what yet!

We’ll keep our eyes peeled for more clues!

