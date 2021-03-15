Jesy Nelson & Ex Harry James Post Same Instagram Story Sparking Reunion Rumours

15 March 2021, 15:23

Jesy Nelson sparks rumours she and ex Harry James are back together
Jesy Nelson sparks rumours she and ex Harry James are back together. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @jesynelson

Jesy Nelson has been spotted with her ex-boyfriend Harry James sparking rumours of a reconciliation after she recently split from 'Our Girl' actor, Sean Sagar.

Jesy Nelson has sparked rumours she could be back with ex-boyfriend, Harry James, after the pair posted the same takeaway to their Instagram stories at the same time, giving away the fact they were likely together.

Jesy Nelson's Cryptic Post Has Fans Convinced She's Working On Solo Music

The 'Holiday' singer posted a cheeky video of a takeaway she had ordered over the weekend, with a mystery man visible in the clip, although his face remained hidden.

Heading over to musician and Jesy's ex, Harry James's Instagram, he had posted the very same Instagram story, leading fans to believe either they were together.

Either that, or there was a very big coincidence going on.

Jesy Nelson posts the same takeaway as ex Harry James
Jesy Nelson posts the same takeaway as ex Harry James. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson
Harry James posts the same takeaway as ex Jesy Nelson
Harry James posts the same takeaway as ex Jesy Nelson. Picture: Instagram @harryjamesworld

The former Little Mix star made it clear she and Our Girl actor, Sean Sagar were over for good when she unfollowed him on social media, despite it being reported they recently reconciled after breaking up early in the year.

So, the clues seem to be stacking up, the singer is a single ladies once more, so has she and her ex rekindled their romance?!

Jesy and Harry were in a relationship for around a year and a half, first getting together in 2017, and he even walked the BRITs red carpet with her in 2018.

The pair eventually split in 2018, although there appeared to be be no bad blood between them, they simply went their separate ways as she geared up to release LM5 with her band.

Jesy Nelson and Harry James at The BRIT Awards 2018
Jesy Nelson and Harry James at The BRIT Awards 2018. Picture: Getty

Jesy, who left Little Mix after nine years in December 2020, has been teasing endlessly both snaps from the recording studio and what appears to be lyrics to upcoming solo music.

So, if there is one thing we know about the star, it is that she cannot keep a secret in for long and if she and Harry are back together, clues will be dropped on Instagram in no time!

