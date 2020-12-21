Jesy Nelson’s Boyfriend Sean Sagar Reflects On ‘Negative’ 2020 In First Post Since Little Mix Star Quit The Band

Jesy Nelson's boyfriend reflected on his 'rollercoaster' year. Picture: PA / Sean Sagar/Instagram

Jesy Nelson’s boyfriend Sean Sagar took to Instagram to reflect on his “rollercoaster” of a year.

Jesy Nelson quit Little Mix earlier this month and boyfriend Sean Sagar’s cryptic Instagram post had fans inundating the actor with messages of support.

Alongside a smouldering head shot Sean wrote: “This year has been a rollercoaster from start to finish, But despite all the negatives this year i’m grateful for everything it has taught me. Now as we approach the end of 2020 let's reflect on the positives [sic].”

Jesy began her break from Little Mix at the end of October but it wasn’t until mid December she confirmed she’s officially left the band after nine years of success.

In the meantime Jesy has been keeping a low profile, remaining mostly off of social media, so when Sean returned to Instagram fans made sure to send their love to Jesy via his comments section.

“Look after our queen,” one Mixer wrote.

“Send our love to Jesy [heart] we love her, look after her. She’s our Queen,” added another.

Jesy Nelson returned to Instagram this month after a two-month break. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

“Look after her sean , she’s so precious in every way possible,” wrote a third.

Whether she and Sean are still together hasn’t been confirmed, but their photos of one another remain on their respective Instagram profiles – a sign they’re still going strong.

Jesy and Sean began dating at the end of the first lockdown earlier this year, insisting they were friends before confirming they’re in a relationship.

It came two months after her split from Love Island star ex Chris Hughes.

