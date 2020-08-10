Jesy Nelson And Rumoured New Boyfriend Sean Sagar Pose With Fans During Staycation In Cornwall

10 August 2020, 11:49

Jesy Nelson and Sean Sagar were spotted in Cornwall together
Jesy Nelson and Sean Sagar were spotted in Cornwall together. Picture: Getty / nicoleowen256/TikTok

Jesy Nelson and her rumoured new boyfriend Sean Sagar took a trip to Cornwall for a mini staycation.

Most of the Little Mix ladies are on holiday at the moment, with Perrie Edwards relaxing in Ibiza, Leigh-Anne Pinnock soaking up the sun in Santorini, and Jesy is also enjoying a break, taking a staycation in Cornwall with rumoured new boyfriend Sean Sagar.

Jesy is said to have grown close to the Our Girl actor, who played Monk in the series, toward the end of lockdown, a few months after her split from ex Chris Hughes.

Jade Thirlwall Uses Her Own Bar To Promote Little Mix Single ‘Holiday’

The new couple seem to be getting serious already, venturing down to Cornwall together for a mini vacation.

Jesy Nelson and Sean Sagar started dating at the end of lockdown
Jesy Nelson and Sean Sagar started dating at the end of lockdown. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagam

Jesy and Sean were spotted in surfer hotspot Newquay and also took some time to pose for photos with fans while strolling through the high street.

One of the fans later posted a TikTok video of their meeting with the showbiz couple, snapping a picture with the pop star and the actor individually.

The Little Mix star appeared to be keeping a low profile, wearing black tracksuit bottoms with a matching crop top and huge sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Sean stayed cool in a tight green polo shirt and black shorts.

Sean played Monk in Our Girl
Sean played Monk in Our Girl. Picture: Sean Sagar/Instagram

Sean and Jesy are said to have grown close after meeting through mutual friends, with the couple pictured looking relaxed in each other’s company on a few dates recently.

Despite insisting they were ‘just friends’ in June, the pair look incredibly close.

