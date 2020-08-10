Jason Derulo 'Knocks Will Smith’s Front Teeth Out' With Golf Club In Hilarious Viral Video

10 August 2020, 15:35

Jason Derulo and Will Smith pranked fans with a golf lesson gone wrong video
Jason Derulo and Will Smith pranked fans with a golf lesson gone wrong video. Picture: Instagram/TikTok

Jason Derulo and Will Smith have teamed up for a new funny prank where the Fresh Prince star gets his teeth shattered by a golf club.

Jason Derulo is proving to be the king of TikTok these days and he’s shared another iconic clip, this time with legendary actor Will Smith.

The pair went viral on social media after the ‘Savage Love’ hitmaker managed to 'knock out Will’s front teeth' with a golf club in the hilarious video.

How Much Money Does Jason Derulo Make On TikTok?

The prank started off with the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star trying to help Jason with his golf swing.

Before we knew it, the Cats actor took a seriously huge swing and managed to (pretend to) shatter the father-of-three’s front teeth.

Jason Derulo teamed up with Will Smith for his latest TikTok video
Jason Derulo teamed up with Will Smith for his latest TikTok video. Picture: Instagram
Fans were wondering if the video was fake
Fans were wondering if the video was fake. Picture: Instagram

Taking to Instagram to share the video, the ‘Watcha Say’ singer wrote: “I don’t like this game,” while Will reposted it, jokingly writing: “And we never saw @jasonderulo again.”

The 'In My Head' star took to the comments to hilariously respond, saying: "I know a good dentist.. text me back.”

The clip went viral, with the original TikTok video already getting 2.1million likes in less than 24 hours!

They both went on to share a smiley selfie with each other, despite Will’s front teeth being missing.

Fans rushed to the comments to joke about the prank, saying that they hoped it was fake - don’t worry, it was!

One wrote: “Omg I felt that [shocked emoji]… please tell me it’s fake, please.”

Another person said: “Woah, this real [thinking emoji] [laughing emojis].”

For those who know what Jason is like, will know his antics have previously involved a fake teeth-shattering prank in recent months, so he’s definitely no stranger to poking a bit of fun in these viral videos!

