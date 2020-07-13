How Much Money Does Jason Derulo Make On TikTok?

13 July 2020, 15:16

Jason Derulo earns a staggering amount of money on TikTok.
How much money does Jason Derulo make on TikTok?

Jason Derulo is the King of TikTok.

The ‘Savage Love’ singer, whose real last name isn’t really Derulo, often posts viral stunts and vides on the platform from his stunning $3million California mansion, where he lives with his model girlfriend Jenna Frumes.

Jason Derulo has over 28million followers on TikTok. But how much money does he earn on the platform?
But just how much money does he earn from the platform? Let’s take a look…

How much money does Jason Derulo make on TikTok?

Jason Derulo reportedly makes ‘far more’ than $75k per video, which is what has been reported.

When asked why he thinks he does so well on the platform by Complex News, he said: “I feel like I thrive on TikTok because I can show me.

“TikTok is all about creation and I love building things from nothing.”

However, he refused to name the price he is earning.

“I think it’s tacky to say what I do make from them,” he said.

He added: “But it’s far more than that. I’m not going to say what it is.”

How many followers does Jason Derulo have on TikTok?

Currently, he has over 28million followers.

