Love Island's Jamie Jewitt Reveals Weight Loss To 'Become A Better Dad"

Jamie Jewitt spoke about self-care on Instagram. Picture: Jamie Jewitt/Instagram/ITV

By Capital FM

Jamie Jewitt has spoken candidly online about how he lost weight in pursuit of a healthier lifestyle for the sake of his family.

Jamie Jewitt has taken to social media to talk about his weight-loss journey as he shifted focus to his health to ‘become a better dad’.

The Love Island star posted to Instagram and revealed that he had lost two stone after gaining weight since starting a family. He found love with Camilla Thurlow on the hit ITV dating show back in 2017.

The 31-year-old candidly told his 817,000 followers that he had been ‘ignoring his self-care’ since welcoming daughter Nelly in 2020.

Camilla and Jamie got married in September 2021 and announced that they were expecting their second child three months later.

The family man told his fans about his plans to strive for a healthier lifestyle now that he is a parent to two bundles of joy!

Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow met on Love Island in 2017. Picture: ITV

In his openly written post, the model stated: "This year I wanted to finally get control of my health again."

"Having been in pretty extreme shape for most of my adult life because of my modelling career, there was a certain comfort that came with no longer worrying about the way I looked," Jamie explained.

The ex-Islander revealed that he had gone from 17st 1lbs to 14st 5lb as he focuses on his health for the sake of his children.

Jamie made clear that he made the changes in his habits so he could be live a more active lifestyle with his daughter Nelly, and that he had ‘no issue’ with body image when he initially gained the weight.

Jamie Jewitt opened up about his weight loss to his followers. Picture: Jamie Jewitt/Instagram

He continued: "However now I’m a parent I notice all of the things that are made more difficult by not being at a healthier weight! I had aches and pains and found playing with nell to be a struggle at times and that was not how I saw things going when I became a dad.

"I will be continuing my journey of self improvement this year and beyond as it’s made such a difference to my life in such a short time," he passionately wrote.

