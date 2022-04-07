Love Island's Jamie Jewitt Reveals Weight Loss To 'Become A Better Dad"

7 April 2022, 16:01 | Updated: 7 April 2022, 16:25

Jamie Jewitt spoke about self-care on Instagram
Jamie Jewitt spoke about self-care on Instagram. Picture: Jamie Jewitt/Instagram/ITV
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Jamie Jewitt has spoken candidly online about how he lost weight in pursuit of a healthier lifestyle for the sake of his family.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jamie Jewitt has taken to social media to talk about his weight-loss journey as he shifted focus to his health to ‘become a better dad’.

The Love Island star posted to Instagram and revealed that he had lost two stone after gaining weight since starting a family. He found love with Camilla Thurlow on the hit ITV dating show back in 2017.

Camilla Thurlow & Jamie Jewitt Reveal They're Expecting Baby Number Two In Cute Video

The 31-year-old candidly told his 817,000 followers that he had been ‘ignoring his self-care’ since welcoming daughter Nelly in 2020.

Camilla and Jamie got married in September 2021 and announced that they were expecting their second child three months later.

The family man told his fans about his plans to strive for a healthier lifestyle now that he is a parent to two bundles of joy!

Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow met on Love Island in 2017
Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow met on Love Island in 2017. Picture: ITV

In his openly written post, the model stated: "This year I wanted to finally get control of my health again."

"Having been in pretty extreme shape for most of my adult life because of my modelling career, there was a certain comfort that came with no longer worrying about the way I looked," Jamie explained.

The ex-Islander revealed that he had gone from 17st 1lbs to 14st 5lb as he focuses on his health for the sake of his children.

Jamie made clear that he made the changes in his habits so he could be live a more active lifestyle with his daughter Nelly, and that he had ‘no issue’ with body image when he initially gained the weight.

Jamie Jewitt opened up about his weight loss to his followers
Jamie Jewitt opened up about his weight loss to his followers. Picture: Jamie Jewitt/Instagram

He continued: "However now I’m a parent I notice all of the things that are made more difficult by not being at a healthier weight! I had aches and pains and found playing with nell to be a struggle at times and that was not how I saw things going when I became a dad.

"I will be continuing my journey of self improvement this year and beyond as it’s made such a difference to my life in such a short time," he passionately wrote.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry's House has been teased by Harry Styles for months

All The Harry’s House Clues Fans Have Uncovered So Far From Harry Styles’ Third Album

Caitlyn Jenner admitted she awkwardly got Pete Davidson's name wrong when they first met

Caitlyn Jenner Made Huge Blunder When Meeting Pete Davidson For The First Time

Pete Davidson gave Kim Kardashian the most thoughtful Valentine's Day gift in the form of the items from their SNL skit

Kim Kardashian Reveals Sentimental Gift From Pete Davidson To Treasure Their First Kiss

Khloe Kardashian has had a number of iconic transformations throughout her time in the public eye

Khloe Kardashian Before And After: Old Photos That Show Off Her Incredible Transformation

Inside the Las Vegas chapel Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are said to have tied the knot

Inside Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding In Vegas

Made In Chelsea star Victoria Baker-Harber was engaged to Inigo Philbrick, who is now facing a 20-year prison sentence

Made In Chelsea Star Victoria Baker-Harber’s Ex Faces Prison For Multi-Million Pound Fraud Scam

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’
Exclusive
Capital Breakfast share tribute to Tom Parker

WATCH: Capital Breakfast Share Moving Tribute To Tom Parker

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star