Taylor Swift Fans Are Losing It Over Jake Gyllenhaal's 'Red' Moment

13 January 2022, 13:32 | Updated: 13 January 2022, 15:52

Did Jake reference Taylor Swift's 'Red' era?
Did Jake reference Taylor Swift's 'Red' era? Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here's why Taylor Swift fans can't get over Jake Gyllenhaal's most recent magazine photo shoot...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jake Gyllenhall's latest photo shoot had everyone drawing Taylor Swift comparisons...

Swifties are theorising that the Marvel star's recent feature in W Magazine is a reference to 'Red (Taylor's Version)' – a record that is widely considered to be inspired by the singer's relationship with Jake.

Which Taylor Swift Songs Are About Jake Gyllenhaal On Her 'Red' Album?

The pop sensation's 'Red' era is one of her most iconic to date, not to mention instantly recognisable!

So it didn't take fans long to see similarities between the actor's look and the album's unmistakable aesthetic...

Jake Gyllenhall's latest photoshoot drew Swift comparisons
Jake Gyllenhall's latest photoshoot drew Swift comparisons. Picture: Alamy

Gyllenhaal appeared in a spread for the magazine to promote his latest film project, The Guilty, and the colour palette for the said shoot was – you guessed it – red.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home star donned a collection of red and white ensembles with one picture, in particular, grabbing everyone's attention.

In a snap posted by the publication to Instagram, Jake can be seen sporting a scarlet red satin shirt and heart-shaped sunglasses.

The comment section immediately flooded with Swift references as fans drew instant comparisons between Jake's outfit and Taylor's unique style, circa 2012.

Taylor Swift wore red sunglasses in her '22' music video in 2013
Taylor Swift wore red sunglasses in her '22' music video in 2013. Picture: Taylor Swift/YouTube

The glasses bore a very convincing likeness to those worn by the songwriter in her iconic music video for '22'.

Many users left replies alluding to the songstress' recent re-release of the record, commenting: "Red (Jake's Version)".

Some fans also left references to Swift lyrics that alluded to her relationship with the 41-year-old.

One comment read: "You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin-size bed," a line from one of her most infamous break-up ballads, 'All Too Well'.

Taylor Swift penned several 'Red' era songs about Gyllenhaal
Taylor Swift penned several 'Red' era songs about Gyllenhaal. Picture: Alamy

Another lyrical reference read: "Loving him was red."

It's fair to say that Swifties has a field day in the comments! The actor is yet to speak out on the re-release of Taylor's fourth studio album in 2021.

We're sure Jake knows the Taylor Swift references all too well...

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Does Liberty Poole have a boyfriend?

Does Liberty Poole Have A Boyfriend? The Lowdown On Her Dating Life

Who is Love Island 2021 contestant, Liberty Poole?

Love Island 2021 Liberty Poole: Age, Job and Instagram Revealed

Who is Shimon Hayut from the Tinder Swindler and where is he now?

The Tinder Swindler: Who Is Shimon Hayut & What Did He Do?

Hugo rapped up a storm on Tik Tok...

Love Island's Hugo Hammond Divides Fans With Tik Tok Rap

Love Island

Who are the members in the Hype House in LA?

Who Are The Members Of The Hype House In The New Netflix Show?

How much did Megan Fox's engagement ring from Machine Gun Kelly cost?

Megan Fox’s Engagement Ring From Machine Gun Kelly Came With A Huge Price Tag

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!

Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star