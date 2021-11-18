Jade Thirlwall Reveals Little Mix Went To Therapy After Becoming A Trio

18 November 2021, 12:35

Jade got candid about therapy in her latest interview
Jade got candid about therapy in her latest interview. Picture: Jade Thirwall/Little Mix/Instagram
Jade Thirlwall spoke about Jesy Nelson's Little Mix exit in a recent interview – here's what she had to say.

Jade Thirlwall revealed that Little Mix went to therapy as a group after Jesy Nelson left the band.

News broke last December that Jesy would be departing Little Mix after nine years of making music together.

WATCH: Little Mix Respond To Hiatus Rumours

In a recent interview, Jade spoke candidly about how the girl group moved forward after becoming a trio, saying that "we were in a bit of shock for a long time."

The new face of Ellesse sat down with Gay Times to speak about how she, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock worked through the switch up following Jesy's exit.

The Little Mix girls went to therapy as a group
The Little Mix girls went to therapy as a group. Picture: Little Mix/Instagram

She said: "I think for anyone when such a big change happens in your life, and you've been so used to a certain situation for so long, it's really hard."

Jade openly discussed how the split affected them: "Getting through that and moving forward. I think for us as well, we were still promoting the album at the time and doing TV shows.

The 28-year-old star spoke about how the news took a while to sink in, stating that "it suddenly dawned on us" over Christmas break that they were now a band of three.

Jade spoke about Jesy's departure from the band
Jade spoke about Jesy's departure from the band. Picture: Getty
Jesy released her debut solo single in October
Jesy released her debut solo single in October. Picture: Alamy

"It was hard. It would have been for anyone and we've got each other, we have group therapy," Jade revealed, "we have our own therapists, and you do what you can."

She confessed that they are "stronger than ever".

The songstress went on to share a sentiment similar to the message in their recent empowerment track 'Between Us', saying: "We're always going to want to see each other win."

"We're going to champion each other's success on our own as well as a group."

She assured fans that "Little Mix will never have to end" – we hope not!

