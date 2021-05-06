Jade Thirlwall Has Co-Written A Song For K-Pop Band TWICE's New Album 'Taste Of Love'

6 May 2021, 15:31 | Updated: 6 May 2021, 16:10

Jade Thirlwall and TWICE's Jihyo worked together on a new song for the K-Pop group's album.
Jade Thirlwall and TWICE's Jihyo worked together on a new song for the K-Pop group's album. Picture: @jadethirlwall/Instagram/Getty
Little Mix have liked a post revealing Jade Thirlwall as a co-writer for TWICE’s unreleased song, ‘First Time’.

Little Mix have begun their new era as a trio with the release of their brand new song with Saweetie, ‘Confetti’, and it seems the girls are keeping busier than ever.

Jade Thirlwall seems to be branching out with her songwriting skills as it’s been speculated that she has co-written a new track for K-Pop band, TWICE.

Although the 28-year-old hasn’t announced it herself, fans manage to uncover any and everything - so here’s how they found out.

Little Mix’s official Twitter account liked a tweet, which had a screenshot of TWICE’s rumoured new song ‘First Time’'s writing credentials, and Jade’s name is credited as a writer for the new bop, along with some others including the band’s very own Jihyo.

Jade Thirlwall's name is on the writing credits for TWICE's new song 'First Time'.
Jade Thirlwall's name is on the writing credits for TWICE's new song 'First Time'. Picture: @jadethirlwall/Instagram

It wasn’t long before fans spotted the tweet sat in Little Mix’s likes and were sent into meltdown over the crossover.

Sharing their excitement about the upcoming song, one person tweeted: “Two of my favourite songwriters in one song.....you have no idea.”

“My ears need to hear this masterpiece right now,” wrote another.

TWICE will drop their album 'Taste Of Love' next month.
TWICE will drop their album 'Taste Of Love' next month. Picture: Getty

“TWICE'S JIHYO AND LITTLE MIX' JADE THIRLWALL?!!!! HECK YEAHHH!!!!!! [sic]”, penned another eager fan.

‘First Time’ is said to be from TWICE’s upcoming mini-album, ‘Taste of Love’, which is set for release across two dates; June 9 and 11, 2021.

This means we don’t have long to wait to hear the song, which we already know is going to be an anthem!

