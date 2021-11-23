Jack Grealish Breaks Silence Over Amber Gill & Emily Atack Love Triangle Claims

23 November 2021, 15:47

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Jack Grealish has put an end to the rumours surrounding his alleged romantic involvement with Amber Gill and Emily Atack.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jack Grealish has finally broken his silence after rumours circulated that he was ‘secretly dating’ Love Island star Amber Gill and The Inbetweeners actress Emily Atack.

The Manchester City player had remained tight-lipped over the claims that he had been caught in a love triangle despite being in a relationship with his childhood sweetheart, Sasha Attwood, but has now put the rumours to bed.

Love Island’s Amber Gill ‘Received Death Threats’ Over Jack Grealish Dating Rumours

Sharing a statement to his Instagram Stories, Jack urged his fans to ignore the rumours.

He wrote: “Please don’t believe everything you read in the newspapers."

Jack Grealish has slammed the love triangle claims
Jack Grealish has slammed the love triangle claims. Picture: Alamy
Amber Gill shut down the rumours that she was 'secretly dating' Jack Grealish
Amber Gill shut down the rumours that she was 'secretly dating' Jack Grealish. Picture: @amberrosegill/Instagram

“The 2 biggest lies in newspapers… ‘a source said’ ‘a close pal said’,” Jack added, alongside a laughing emoji and tired emoji.

This comes just days after Amber took to her Instagram Stories to adamantly deny the claims that she was the ‘other woman’ and hit out at the death threats she received.

The former Love Island winner said in a statement: “After the headlines yesterday making it look like I had given an interview saying ‘I’m the other, other woman’ I have received hundreds of abusive messages and DEATH threats."

Jack Grealish is dating high school sweetheart Sasha Attwood
Jack Grealish is dating high school sweetheart Sasha Attwood. Picture: @sasha__rebecca/Instagram
Jack Grealish urged fans not to believe the rumours
Jack Grealish urged fans not to believe the rumours. Picture: @jackgrealish/Instagram

She continued: “I chose to ignore the headlines but as the day went on I began to feel more and more angry and upset and I’m not going to just ignore it because this behaviour needs to be challenged.”

Amber then said that her DMs had been filled with nasty messages from people ‘threatening her life’, before insisting: “For absolute clarity and in MY words, I’ve never been the ‘other woman’ nor will I ever be.

“And I would also never use the degrading term ‘other woman’ either (like we are collectible, trophies for men!)”

