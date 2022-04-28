Inside Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s ‘Rave-Themed’ Baby Shower

28 April 2022, 12:20

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky threw an intimate yet iconic baby shower with a 'rave' theme
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky threw an intimate yet iconic baby shower with a 'rave' theme. Picture: Getty/Instagram
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky threw an epic ‘rave-themed’ baby shower ahead of the birth of their first baby.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are already proving their title of coolest parents-to-be after throwing a ‘rave-themed’ baby shower which sounds nothing short of iconic.

The Savage X Fenty founder and her rapper beau are expecting their first baby together and what better way to celebrate than a party with their nearest and dearest.

The celebrations included several of the couple’s celeb friends and it is said to have taken place in Hollywood last Friday, according to this publication.

The event was also super intimate and private, with claims that the pair had guests leave their phones locked in pouches at the door upon arrival as the expecting parents didn’t want guests to film or photograph the event.

Rihanna threw a rave-themed baby shower with boyfriend A$AP Rocky
Rihanna threw a rave-themed baby shower with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Picture: Getty
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's closest friends and family attended the epic bash
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's closest friends and family attended the epic bash. Picture: Getty

Rih and Rocky’s guests were also reportedly asked to wear their best and brightest neon coloured outfits for the lavish bash, with the ‘ANTI’ songstress herself turning up in a huge fur hat, adding to the rest of her iconic pregnancy looks.

Riri’s family are said to have flown over from Barbados, especially for the event.

The lucky guests even got to leave with a very memorable keepsake, with pictures hitting the internet of the most epic party favour ever in the form of a t-shirt that read: “I Went To Rih & Rocky’s Rave Shower And All I Got Was This Amazing Shirt.”

The outlet also claimed that the couple didn’t have a registry and instead, ‘wanted to be showered with love’.

Rih is currently in her third trimester, and although she hasn’t revealed her due date, fans think a present from her boyfriend hinted at a May birth after he bought her a charm bracelet with an emerald love locket attached - the birthstone of May.

It’s safe to say fans are insanely excited for the superstar to welcome her first bundle of joy!

