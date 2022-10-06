Inventing Anna Con-Artist Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin Released From Jail On Bail

6 October 2022, 15:39

Anna Delvey is being released from prison
Picture: Getty/Netflix
Fraudster Anna Delvey has been granted release from prison.

Anna Sorokin, who operated under the alias Anna Delvey, has been granted bail and is being released from a federal jail.

To recap on Anna’s case, the con artist pretended to be a German heiress and conned New York City’s socialites into funding her lavish lifestyle, inspiring the hit Netflix series, Inventing Anna.

Who Is Inventing Anna About? The Lowdown On The Real Anna Delvey

How Much Did Anna Delvey Get Paid For Inventing Anna?

Anna served four out of her 12-year sentence, with her being released in February 2021 after being released on parole for good behaviour.

However, a year later, the fake heiress was back in custody under U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Anna Sorokin has been granted release from ICE
Picture: Getty

Sorokin was born in Russia, grew up in Germany, and reportedly overstayed a 2017 US visa prior to her arrest.

It has now been reported, however, that she is being released from federal jail on a $10,000 bail bond.

She is required to remain in 24-hour home confinement with electronic monitoring and no access to social media whatsoever.

Duncan Levin, Sorokin’s lawyer, said: “We are extremely gratified by the court’s decision today to release Anna Sorokin. The judge rightfully recognised that Anna is not a danger to the community.”

Inventing Anna was inspired by the life of Anna Delvey
Picture: Netflix
Julia Garner played Anna Delvey in Inventing Anna
Picture: Netflix
Anna Delvey has been granted release from prison
Picture: Getty

However, the ruling doesn't mean Sorokin will get a free pass as her attorney, John Sandweg, told Entertainment Tonight: "She will continue to face deportation proceedings and her release will be closely monitored by ICE and the State of New York. Nevertheless, as the court found, Anna does not pose such a risk that continued detention was necessary."

The fraudster was first convicted in May 2019 on eight counts, including theft of services and grand larceny after she swindled banks, hotels and more out of almost $300,000.

She went on to earn around £236,000 ($320,000) to allow Netflix to obtain the rights to adapt her life story into the popular TV series.

Anna is said to have used pretty much all of her Netflix earnings to settle her debts as well as to pay her legal fees.

