Inside Zara McDermott’s Lavish London Home Which She Shares With Boyfriend Sam Thompson

1 February 2021, 16:29

Zara McDermott has shared a glimpse of her home with Sam Thompson
Zara McDermott has shared a glimpse of her home with Sam Thompson. Picture: Instagram

Love Island’s Zara McDermott and her boyfriend Sam Thompson are living together in Fulham and she’s been busy transforming their home.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island star Zara McDermott and her beau, Sam Thompson, are living together during lockdown in the Made In Chelsea star’s West London home and they’ve been revamping the place!

Zara and Sam briefly split last year but rekindled their romance in November, and have been spending lots of time together since.

When Is Love Island 2021 Coming Back? All The Details As Laura Whitmore Confirms Show’s Return

The X Factor: Celebrity contestant announced that her boyfriend had asked her to transform his home during the most recent lockdown and she’s been doing exactly that!

It wasn’t long before the former Islander created an Instagram account dedicated to all the changes she’s made in the home she’s living in with Sam, in Fulham.

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson have been transforming their home in recent months.
Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson have been transforming their home in recent months. Picture: Instagram
Zara McDermott has shown off the cute additions to her home with Sam Thompson.
Zara McDermott has shown off the cute additions to her home with Sam Thompson. Picture: Instagram

Making her first post on the account - @samzarahome - she penned: “Hey everyone! Zara here. I’m gonna be posting some home ideas and purchases on here!

“Sam has given me the task of making the house look ‘nicer’… here’s me trying to work out what that means [laughing emojis] enjoy! [sic].”

Their place is equipped with very modern decor, with mainly a white and grey interior.

Zara has picked out a number of unique additions to their home, from candles in the shape of women’s bodies to a chrome vase with artificial flowers in them.

She also boasts a stunning glass coffee table with fashion books stacked on top of it.

Zara revealed one of the most recent changes she made to Sam’s home was a sweet corner in the basement.

Initially, the room was designed as a podcast studio, but she has recently revamped it into a gaming den with sweet jars placed in the corner of the room.

The jars are extremely organised and are giving us Khloe Kardashian vibes for sure!

We are loving the interior decor updates!

