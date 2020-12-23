WATCH: Sam Thompson And Zara McDermott Share Cosy Video In Bed After Getting Back Together

Sam Thompson And Zara McDermott recently got back together and they appear to be more loved up than ever.

After Love Island star Zara McDermott spent weeks begging boyfriend Sam Thompson for forgiveness after it emerged she’d cheated on him, it seems the couple are more in love than ever before.

Molly-Mae Hague Hits Back At Followers Criticising Her Maldives Holiday Amid Tightening Covid Rules

They’ve recently returned to posting about one another on Instagram, after their accounts went relatively silent during their breakup – except for Zara’s public grovelling.

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson recently reunited. Picture: Zara McDermott/Instagram

And on Wednesday morning they proved the dust has finally settled between them as Sam posted a video from his bed of them waking up together.

With Zara laying across Sam’s torso Sam told her she slept with her mouth open, to which she replied: “I know, I felt you close it.”

Sam then politely told his girlfriend she “sounded like Darth Vader when the mask gets broken.”

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott split after he discovered she cheated on him. Picture: Sam Thompson/Instagram

The couple went on to film their morning antics as Sam sang along to movie Shark’s Tale, with Zara looking like she hadn’t quite woken up as she stood in the kitchen with a cosy wearing a dressing gown.

The reality stars only recently reunited, confirming they’re back on at the start of December when they began posting pictures of one another on Instagram.

Friends of the pair apparently knew they were back together for quite some time, after episodes on Made in Chelsea filmed some time ago showed Zara begging for her man back.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Reality TV News And Gossip