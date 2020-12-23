WATCH: Sam Thompson And Zara McDermott Share Cosy Video In Bed After Getting Back Together

23 December 2020, 11:33 | Updated: 23 December 2020, 11:58

Sam Thompson And Zara McDermott recently got back together and they appear to be more loved up than ever.

After Love Island star Zara McDermott spent weeks begging boyfriend Sam Thompson for forgiveness after it emerged she’d cheated on him, it seems the couple are more in love than ever before.

Molly-Mae Hague Hits Back At Followers Criticising Her Maldives Holiday Amid Tightening Covid Rules

They’ve recently returned to posting about one another on Instagram, after their accounts went relatively silent during their breakup – except for Zara’s public grovelling.

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson recently reunited
Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson recently reunited. Picture: Zara McDermott/Instagram

And on Wednesday morning they proved the dust has finally settled between them as Sam posted a video from his bed of them waking up together.

With Zara laying across Sam’s torso Sam told her she slept with her mouth open, to which she replied: “I know, I felt you close it.”

Sam then politely told his girlfriend she “sounded like Darth Vader when the mask gets broken.”

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott split after he discovered she cheated on him
Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott split after he discovered she cheated on him. Picture: Sam Thompson/Instagram

The couple went on to film their morning antics as Sam sang along to movie Shark’s Tale, with Zara looking like she hadn’t quite woken up as she stood in the kitchen with a cosy wearing a dressing gown.

The reality stars only recently reunited, confirming they’re back on at the start of December when they began posting pictures of one another on Instagram.

Friends of the pair apparently knew they were back together for quite some time, after episodes on Made in Chelsea filmed some time ago showed Zara begging for her man back.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Reality TV News And Gossip

More News

See more More News

Devin Ratray continued acting after his role in Home Alone

Here's What Home Alone's Buzz Actor, Devin Ratray, Is Doing Now...

HRVY and Maisie Smith have apparently finally kissed

HRVY And Maisie Smith Finally Kiss After Weeks Of Dating Rumours

Joe Keery is a hit among Stranger Things fans

How Old Is Joe Keery, Has Steve From Stranger Things Got A Girlfriend And Where's He From?

TV & Film

Jeffree Star has slipped down to the 10th place on YouTube's top highest paid vloggers

These Are The 10 Highest Paid YouTubers In 2020

Rak-Su say Jesy Nelson leaving Little Mix 'could save her life'

Rak-Su Say Jesy Nelson Leaving Little Mix 'Could Have Saved Her Life'

McDonald's are introducing a new flavour of chicken nuggets

McDonald’s Is Adding Katsu Curry Chicken Nuggets To The Menu

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes put on a special performance for Capital

Shawn Mendes Performs A Special Performance Of ‘Wonder’ & A Surprise Cover

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about meeting Jason Derulo at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Adorable Jason Derulo Story From Backstage At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Exclusive
Liam Payne impersonated Harry Styles

WATCH: Liam Payne Impersonates Harry Styles

Exclusive
Liam Payne spoke about performing with One Direction at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Liam Payne Reflects On Performing With One Direction At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Exclusive
Jason Derulo spoke about The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Jason Derulo Raves About How "Crazy" #BestOfCapitalJBB Line-Up Is