Molly-Mae Hague Hits Back At Followers Criticising Her Maldives Holiday Amid Tightening Covid Rules

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have defended their decision to jet off to the Maldives despite the ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

Molly-Mae Hague and boyfriend Tommy Fury, like a lot of reality stars at the moment, have spent the past few weeks on holiday abroad, spending some time in Dubai with pals Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor before flying to the Maldives.

Laura Whitmore Pregnant: Love Island Host Announces She’s Having A Baby With Iain Stirling

During their time away, the UK has faced tougher coronavirus restrictions such as the introduction of tier four in London and the South East, forcing millions to cancel their plans for Christmas.

Molly-Mae and Tommy flew to Dubai and then the Maldives. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae defended her and Tommy's luxury holiday in the midst of a pandemic. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

As Love Island stars Molly and Tommy enjoyed a lavish dinner at an underwater restaurant, she was hit with criticism for their decision to jet off on holiday despite the rising Covid infections and tightening of restrictions in the UK.

Taking to Instagram Stories to respond to the backlash, the 21-year-old wrote: “In response to the messages I'm already getting about us being away throughout this time...

"Please understand that Tommy and I left the UK from Cheshire which was in Tier 2 at the time. We didn't break any rules coming away."

Molly-Mae and Tommy flew to Dubai and then the Maldives. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

She continued: "If we knew these rules were going to be put in place then obviously we would have never left the UK.

"The minute we arrive home we will be following government guidelines."

Tommy also addressed the changing tier levels, saying on his own Instagram he’s “thinking of everyone at home.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News