Zara McDermott Before & After Transformation Including Weight Loss Journey

Zara McDermott has undergone a huge transformation since her 'Love Island' days but it hasn't come without its controversy as she's accused of promoting 'unhealthy' weight loss.

Made In Chelsea's Zara McDermott has faced backlash for showing off her three stone weight loss in recent times, with critics saying she's promoting an irresponsible and unhealthy message that could influence others to do the same.

The 23-year-old has undergone a pretty drastic transformation since appearing on Love Island in 2018, so let's take a look at her transformation and just how much she's changed.

Zara McDermott Hits Back At 'Irresponsible' Weight Loss Criticism Online

2018- finds fame on Love Island

Zara McDermott on a night out in London 2018. Picture: Getty Images

Fresh from the villa with her new boyfriend, Adam Collard, Zara enjoyed her newfound fame by doing what everyone does best, getting all dressed up and hitting the town!

She was an instant hit with the public due to her incredible natural looks, with long, wavy, brown hair and curves that had her sticking round in everyone's mind long after the ITV2 series came to a close.

Zara reveals she got jaw filler

Zara McDermott reveals she had jaw filler to correct 'lopsided' jaw. Picture: Instagram @zaramcdermott

In 2018, Zara revealed she'd had jaw filler to correct what she called a 'lopsided' jaw that had bothered her for years.

She wrote: "[They] put a little filler into the crevice and then balanced the whole thing out with the other side."

"It was causing me to look like I had a bad double chin from my right side!"

"Also I felt it was getting worse as I got older."

Zara McDermott explains jaw filler. Picture: Instagram @zaramcdermott

2020 weight loss journey and backlash

Zara has been updating people about her fitness and weight loss journey throughout the year and finally revealed she had shed three stone in 'before' and 'after' photos.

Having increased her work out routine and changed her diet considerably, the reality star's body has changed drastically and she took to Instagram to hit back at criticism about her body.

**Please be warned, she discusses eating disorders in her upcoming comments**

Zara McDermott posts controversial 'before' and 'after' weight loss pictures. Picture: Instagram @zaramcdermott

Zara said: "I've just woken up to a few messages saying I am getting abuse online about my weight loss. I never actually saw any abuse because I don't have Twitter."

"I think it's entirely unfair to call me 'anorexic'. In my opinion it's the same as calling someone morbidly obese. That's a serious accusation of an eating disorder that I do not have."

"I understand that for anyone recovering from an ED. Any post about weight loss could be triggering. But my journey has been done incredible healthily."

"I have always been quite tall and naturally slim. When I was a teen I struggled to put on weight. I was eating a huge amount back in 2019...'I'm talking probably 3000 calories a day. I was a size 10. Which is not an unhealthy weight at all."

"But for my body type, height and the fact I've always had a fast metabolism and always been naturally petite. It was a huge change."

