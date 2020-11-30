Zara McDermott Before & After Transformation Including Weight Loss Journey

30 November 2020, 12:47

Zara McDermott's transformation from 'Love Island' to now
Zara McDermott's transformation from 'Love Island' to now. Picture: Instagram @zaramcdermott/ Getty Images

Zara McDermott has undergone a huge transformation since her 'Love Island' days but it hasn't come without its controversy as she's accused of promoting 'unhealthy' weight loss.

Made In Chelsea's Zara McDermott has faced backlash for showing off her three stone weight loss in recent times, with critics saying she's promoting an irresponsible and unhealthy message that could influence others to do the same.

The 23-year-old has undergone a pretty drastic transformation since appearing on Love Island in 2018, so let's take a look at her transformation and just how much she's changed.

Zara McDermott Hits Back At 'Irresponsible' Weight Loss Criticism Online

2018- finds fame on Love Island

Zara McDermott on a night out in London 2018
Zara McDermott on a night out in London 2018. Picture: Getty Images

Fresh from the villa with her new boyfriend, Adam Collard, Zara enjoyed her newfound fame by doing what everyone does best, getting all dressed up and hitting the town!

She was an instant hit with the public due to her incredible natural looks, with long, wavy, brown hair and curves that had her sticking round in everyone's mind long after the ITV2 series came to a close.

Zara reveals she got jaw filler

Zara McDermott reveals she had jaw filler to correct 'lopsided' jaw
Zara McDermott reveals she had jaw filler to correct 'lopsided' jaw. Picture: Instagram @zaramcdermott

In 2018, Zara revealed she'd had jaw filler to correct what she called a 'lopsided' jaw that had bothered her for years.

She wrote: "[They] put a little filler into the crevice and then balanced the whole thing out with the other side."

"It was causing me to look like I had a bad double chin from my right side!"

"Also I felt it was getting worse as I got older."

Zara McDermott explains jaw filler
Zara McDermott explains jaw filler. Picture: Instagram @zaramcdermott

2020 weight loss journey and backlash

Zara has been updating people about her fitness and weight loss journey throughout the year and finally revealed she had shed three stone in 'before' and 'after' photos.

Having increased her work out routine and changed her diet considerably, the reality star's body has changed drastically and she took to Instagram to hit back at criticism about her body.

**Please be warned, she discusses eating disorders in her upcoming comments**

Zara McDermott posts controversial 'before' and 'after' weight loss pictures
Zara McDermott posts controversial 'before' and 'after' weight loss pictures. Picture: Instagram @zaramcdermott

Zara said: "I've just woken up to a few messages saying I am getting abuse online about my weight loss. I never actually saw any abuse because I don't have Twitter."

"I think it's entirely unfair to call me 'anorexic'. In my opinion it's the same as calling someone morbidly obese. That's a serious accusation of an eating disorder that I do not have."

"I understand that for anyone recovering from an ED. Any post about weight loss could be triggering. But my journey has been done incredible healthily."

"I have always been quite tall and naturally slim. When I was a teen I struggled to put on weight. I was eating a huge amount back in 2019...'I'm talking probably 3000 calories a day. I was a size 10. Which is not an unhealthy weight at all."

"But for my body type, height and the fact I've always had a fast metabolism and always been naturally petite. It was a huge change."

> Download Our Free App For Loads More Love Island News!

More News

See more More News

Shawn Mendes has teased his new music

Shawn Mendes New Era Is Here: New Songs And Album Details So Far

Harry Styles drops limited edition 'TPWK' socks to raise money for Choose Love

Harry Styles's Limited Edition TPWK Merch Raises Money For Choose Love

An extra on Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' video has spilled all

An Ariana Grande Video Extra Recounts Not-So Glamorous Time On 'Thank U Next' Set

AJ Pritchard won't find out his grandmother has died until leaving 'I'm A Celebrity'

'I'm A Celeb's' AJ Pritchard's Grandma Tragically Dies & He Won't Know Until He Leaves The Show

TV & Film

Little Mix are due to kick off their Confetti tour in April 2021

Will Jesy Nelson Be On The Little Mix ‘Confetti’ Tour?

Curtis Pritchard says he feels 'betrayed' by ex Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor

Curtis Pritchard ‘Feels Betrayed’ By Ex Maura Higgins And Chris Taylor

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes announced The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Teases Something "Very Special" Ahead Of The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Exclusive
Dua Lipa helped throw a birthday party for Miley Cyrus

WATCH: Dua Lipa Throws A Birthday Party For Miley Cyrus

Exclusive
Billie Eilish spoke about filming 'Therefore I Am' music video

WATCH: Billie Eilish Shares Behind-the-Scenes Information From 'Therefore I Am' Video

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards imagine calling Harry Styles for a collaboration

WATCH: Little Mix Reenact Hiring Harry Styles To Feature On 'Breathe'

Exclusive
Anne-Marie spoke about writing songs with Niall Horan

WATCH: Anne-Marie Talks About Working With Niall Horan In The Studio

Exclusive
HRVY hinted at a relationship with Strictly's Maisie Smith

WATCH: HRVY Says "Who Knows?" About A Relationship With Strictly's Maisie Smith